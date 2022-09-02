StartSeptember 12, 2022 MSTAll day eventEndSeptember 16, 2022 MSTAll day event
The State of Idaho operates trade offices in China, Southeast Asia, and Mexico to help you succeed in key international markets.
We are currently scheduling appointments with our Mexico trade office manager Fabiola McClellan who will visit Idaho on September 12 – 16. She will be available to meet one-on-one with your company to advise you in her market during her upcoming visit.
For more information or to make an appointment, contact Mitch Ehlke at Idaho Commerce at (208) 780-5151.
You just read:
Idaho-Mexico Trade Office Manager to Visit IdahoSep12
