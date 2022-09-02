Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,497 in the last 365 days.

Idaho-Mexico Trade Office Manager to Visit IdahoSep12

StartSeptember 12, 2022 MSTAll day eventEndSeptember 16, 2022 MSTAll day event

The State of Idaho operates trade offices in China, Southeast Asia, and Mexico to help you succeed in key international markets.

We are currently scheduling appointments with our Mexico trade office manager Fabiola McClellan who will visit Idaho on September 12 – 16. She will be available to meet one-on-one with your company to advise you in her market during her upcoming visit.

For more information or to make an appointment, contact Mitch Ehlke at Idaho Commerce at (208) 780-5151.

You just read:

Idaho-Mexico Trade Office Manager to Visit IdahoSep12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.