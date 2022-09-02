Rifle/pistol area at MDC's Andy Dalton Range now open to public

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Staff at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center would like to remind the public that, beginning Sept. 1, the range is switching to its winter schedule. Just as important, Dalton staff are happy to announce the renovation of the range’s rifle//pistol area is complete and that portion of the range is now open to the public.

As a result of this summer’s renovation work, visitors to the Dalton Range who want to sight in their rifles for fall hunting opportunities or improve their handgun skills can do so in a re-designed area that’s been refurbished with state-of-the-art materials.

“Public shooters using the rifle/pistol area of the Dalton Range will benefit from several enhancements completed during the closure,” said Dalton Range Manager Mike Brooks. “New baffle leg covering will help reduce the risk of ricochets. In conjunction with this, a resurfaced concrete apron will better control bullet travel.”

During Dalton’s winter schedule, which runs from Sept. 1 through March 31, Dalton Range customers can enjoy these new amenities 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The Dalton Range is closed Mondays, Tuesdays, and all state holidays.

MDC’s Dalton Range, which is located in Greene County at 4897 Greene County Farm Road 61, has been open to the public since 1995. The rifle/pistol area of the range was closed in April when it was decided that an upgrade of that section of the range was in order. New features of this area include:

Ballistic rubber has been installed on baffle legs. This material traps projectiles that strike them and will also “self-heal,” meaning it will be durable as well as effective.

The concrete aprons in front of the firing line have been ground and shaped in a fashion that directs projectiles in a safe down-range direction.

A safety fence has been installed on top of the berms on either side of the rifle/pistol area to further enhance the safety of the area.

“This much-needed repair work shows MDC’s commitment to high-quality service and to its constituents,” Brooks said. “The public has been very supportive and patient during the renovation project and we appreciate their patience and understanding.”

Besides the rifle/pistol area, MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center also features trap, skeet, and five-stand fields. The range also has a 3-D archery range. The range also features a 75-seat classroom. More information about the Dalton Range and upcoming programs at the facility can be obtained by calling 417-742-4361. Information about the Dalton Range and MDC’s other staffed and unstaffed shooting ranges in the state can also be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/shooting-ranges.