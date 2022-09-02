World Trade Bridge CBP Officers Seize $7.6 Million in Cocaine

LAREDO, Texas—In two more large cocaine interceptions this week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at Laredo Port of Entry seized cocaine valued at $7.6 million within tractor trailers in two separate enforcement actions.

“Within a four-day span, our frontline CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry seized a total of three significant loads of cocaine in the cargo environment; more than $19 million in cocaine in three separate interceptions,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “These seizures perfectly illustrate our officers’ firm resolve to uphold our border security mission and keep our community safe.”

Packages containing nearly 718 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

The larger seizure occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2009 International tractor hauling a shipment of furniture for a secondary inspection. The tractor trailer was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 285 packages containing nearly 718 pounds of alleged cocaine within the shipment. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $5,535,880.

The other seizure also occurred on Aug. 30, 2022 at World Trade Bridge. CBP officers referred a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of steel rolls for a secondary inspection. A non-intrusive inspection system and canine examination yielded discovery of 110 packages containing a total of 270 pounds of alleged cocaine. The cocaine had an estimated street value of $2,084,200

CBP seized the narcotics in both enforcement actions. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents are investigating the seizures.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.