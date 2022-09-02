Submit Release
World Trade Bridge CBP Officers Seize $4.2 Million in Cocaine

LAREDO, Texas—In yet another notable cargo enforcement action, the fourth one thus far this week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at Laredo Port of Entry seized cocaine valued at $4.2 million within a tractor trailer.

“Our frontline CBP officers have displayed unparalleled commitment to CBP’s priority border security mission, seizing a fourth significant cocaine load in the cargo environment this week,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “These seizures illustrate the gravity of the narcotics threat we are facing and the effective application of CBP officer inspections experience, resources and technology.”

Packages containing 545 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge

This latest seizure occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2020 Freightliner tractor hauling a shipment of plastic ethylene sheets for a secondary inspection. The tractor trailer was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 209 packages containing 545 pounds of alleged cocaine within the shipment. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $4.2 million.

CBP seized the narcotics. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

