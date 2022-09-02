Global Pet Clothing Market Is Expected to Reach $7.66 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Growth in urbanization, rising shift toward nuclear families in emerging economies, and rapid growth of pet shops and the retail sector drive the growth of the global pet clothing market. Based on pet type, the dogs segment contributed to the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would garner the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pet clothing market was estimated at $5.19 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $7.66 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $5.19 Billion Market Size in 203 $7.66 Billion CAGR 4.0% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Product Type, Pet Type, Distribution Channel, Pet Owner, and Region. Drivers Growth in urbanization and shift toward nuclear families in emerging economies Rapid growth of pet shops and the retail sector Opportunities Smart pet clothing and wearables Abrupt shift in trends Restraints Huge capital investments in research and development

Covid-19 scenario-

Closure of manufacturing plants and disruptions of supply chain impacted the global pet clothing market negatively, especially during the initial period.

The pet owners seemed to focus more on pet food and other pet essential products which gave way to significant decline in the revenues of the pet clothing market. However, the market has already started recovering at full-scale capacities.

The global pet clothing market is analyzed across product type, pet type, distribution channel, pet owner, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on product type, the shirts and tops segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2021, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2031. The sweater and hoodies segment, however, would register the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Based on pet type, the dogs segment contributed to around two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The cats segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment held more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The online segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on pet owner, the millennial segment garnered nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The Gen Z segment, simultaneously, would project the fastest CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global pet clothing market across North America generated more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global pet clothing market report include Milk & Pepper, Behead Pajamas, Inc., Canada pooch ltd., Hip Doggie, K9 Wear, Lucy & Co., Medical Pet Shirts, ABO Gear, Pet Stock, PetRageous, Bitch New York, TRIXIE Heimtierbedarf GmbH & Company KG, ruffwear, The Foggy Dog, and Wagwear. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

