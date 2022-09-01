Submit Release
Manchin, Capito Announce $27.9 Million for GigaBeam to Connect West Virginia

September 01, 2022

Charleston, WV – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced that GigaBeam’s bids through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) have been authorized, awarding $27,972,938 to the company to further connect West Virginia with high-speed broadband.


“Access to affordable, reliable broadband is vital to the success and growth of our communities across West Virginia,” Senator Manchin said. “We know that at least 258,000 West Virginians have no broadband access and that number is likely much higher, which is why I’m pleased the FCC is supporting GigaBeam’s efforts to expand broadband services to over 9,100 locations in West Virginia. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure everyone in the Mountain State has broadband access.” 


“This is fantastic news for West Virginians that lack access to reliable internet access,” Senator Capito said. “From the very beginning, I have warned the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) about RDOF funding being awarded to entities that would not deliver on their promises. GigaBeam is a regional Internet Service Provider that is already working to connect rural areas of West Virginia with critical broadband access. I’m thrilled to see this funding authorized today, and look forward to its contribution in closing the digital divide in the future.”
