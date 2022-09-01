Submit Release
Construction report for Pokes fans traveling to the UW game Saturday


LARAMIE, Wyo. – Fans traveling to Laramie for the University of Wyoming’s first home game of the season against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes can expect to encounter the following highway construction projects along their routes:
In Laramie –

  • The City of Laramie and the University of Wyoming have ongoing construction projects in various locations in town, stay alert for construction activity and add some extra time to reach War Memorial Stadium.

Between Rawlins and Laramie –

  • Paving and bridge work continues on Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain and Arlington areas. Expect areas with reduced speed limits and lane closures. No stoppages of traffic or significant delays are anticipated.
  • The Fort Steele Rest Area east of Sinclair remains closed due to ongoing construction in the area.

Between Cheyenne and Laramie –

  • Paving work continues on Interstate 80 between mile markers 324-330 near Vedauwoo. Expect areas with reduced speed limits and lane closures. No stoppages of traffic or significant delays are anticipated.

Between Casper and Laramie –

  • No construction related delays expected on Wyoming Highway 34, Wyoming Highway 487, or US Highway 30/287.
    • Be sure to watch for wildlife on the road while driving on WY34/Sybille Canyon.
  • Other construction work in various locations along Interstate 25 south of Casper. Stay alert for potential lane closures and reduced speeds. No significant delays are anticipated.

 

While some fans may not need to worry about heavy construction along their routes to War Memorial Stadium, drivers should always stay alert for changing conditions and avoid driving distracted or impaired.

Be sure to check road conditions before you travel at www.wyoroad.info, by downloading WYDOT’s 511 travel app, or by calling 511.

Remember to always buckle up, and Go Pokes!

 

