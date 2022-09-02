Whistler Launches Much Anticipated 50th Anniversary Titan Extreme Performance Laser Radar Detector
EINPresswire.com/ -- Whistler Group Inc., a leading developer of today's most cutting- edge technology, providing high-quality consumer electronics, announces today the launch of the brand- new Titan Extreme Performance Laser Radar Detector that has launched on their website www.Whistlergroup.com.
The Titan Radar Detector is an all-new platform, utilizing advanced auto learning technology for false alert filtering to give you an uninterrupted drive. A new speed sensitive Auto City function means no more distractions to change modes when driving between city and highway.
Providing first time users with an unforgettable experience is a huge priority, but making sure adept users are able to have lots of fun is very important to us. Implementing new features like custom user profiles will allow you to customize your Low-Speed Quiet, Ka segmentation, Ka and K filters, and more for up to three profiles.
Users will get to enjoy advanced DSP filtering that reduces false alerts from vehicles containing K band collision avoidance systems. For all the radar detector lovers out there, we hope this brings a new wave excitement to your drive.
"We are excited to bring our 50th Anniversary Limited-Edition Extreme-Performance radar detector. The “Titan” 50th Anniversary model is power packed with Advanced DSP Filtering, 3 customizable User Profiles, Ka segmentation, and Patent Pending Advanced Autolearn False Alert Recognition," says JD Davis, EVP of Sales & Marketing for The Whistler Group.
