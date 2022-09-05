FDNY and NYS Firefighter Scholarships Launches New Fundraising Campaign
The recipients of the 2021 FDNY NYSHFCA Scholarships. (L to R) David Gold, VP, NYSHFCA; FDNY Commissioner Nigro; FDNY Chief Richardson; Glenn Zagoren, Pres. NYSHFCA; FDNY Chief Hudgens
The NYSHFCA scholarship program helps professional Firefighters go to college and become even better Firefighters.
Having the bravest and the smartest only makes our firefighters better at their jobs. Please donate.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year since 1950 the NYS Honorary Fire Chiefs have worked hard to raise financial support for the annual scholarships program for the professional firefighters of New York State, including the FDNY.
— Glenn Zagoren, President, NYSHFCA
The Chiefs have launched their current scholarship fundraiser focusing on being the "Bravest and the Smartest". The goal of this campaign is to raise a minimum of $500,000 with 100% of donations going to scholarships. This goal will fund over 160 scholarships which is still very low given that over 2,000 applications are submitted each year.
"The average salary of a firefighter in New York State is $49,850 and they need our help. The NYSHFCA scholarships help the heroes who risk their lives every day go to school so they can do their jobs even better" said Michael Kulp, VP of NYSHFCA.
Anyone interested in supporting the New York State firefighters with a donation can visit www.fdchiefs.org. Individuals and corporations can also be a named sponsor of a scholarship creating the "XYZ Corporation Scholarship" or the "Smith Family Scholarship. This is a great way to create some positive press / social media content.
Every donation makes a difference and takes this great program one step closer to providing scholarships to any NYS professional firefighter who wants to enhance their FD career and be a better firefighter.
All donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.
The Mission is to provide financial assistance for educational purposes to New York State paid firefighters and their children. We also present a number of NYSHFCA Medals of Valor to the FDNY and New York State fire departments as well as maintain a number of firefighter memorials.
The New York State Honorary Fire Chiefs Association was founded in 1950 and is a 501c3 non-profit organization.
Glenn Zagoren, President
NYSHFCA
email us here