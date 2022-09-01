Digital and Electric Industry Savants Gather for Summit in Austin, Texas, Next Week
The annual Digital 360 Summit is 'target-rich' for tech news.
I came to my first summit four years ago, and I was overwhelmed. It was a target-rich environment for a reporter: so many digital and electric utility savants in one place at one time.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Those who are driving the digitalization, decentralization, and decarbonization of the electric utility industry will be gathering in Austin, Texas, next week for the 2022 Digital 360 Summit.
The summit, which will be held at the JW Marriott downtown from Sept. 6-9, has attracted 60 speakers and more than 600 attendees. It is a must-attend annual event, where digital and electricity industry executives, government executives, inventors, investors, academics, and high-tech aficionados come to get current, talk tech, and explore even more uses for data. A special emphasis is the role of data in the future management of utilities.
Andres Carvallo, founder and CEO of CMG Consulting LLC, who is often described as the godfather of the smart grid, is the driving force behind the summit which explores the cutting edges of everything, from the Internet of Things to the need for more broadband, to the reality and hype behind the deployment of 5G and 6G telephone systems. At Texas State University, Carvallo has numerous roles, including co-director of its Connected Infrastructure for Education, Demonstration and Applied Research Center (CIEDAR).
“I came to my first summit four years ago to see what it was all about, and I was overwhelmed. It was a target-rich environment for a reporter: so many digital and electric utility savants in one place at one time,” said Llewellyn King, the nationally syndicated columnist and broadcaster.
King, who founded a number of authoritative Washington newsletters, including “The Energy Daily” and “Defense Week,” said this year’s summit has attracted stellar speakers.
“Leaders I know in electricity and technology, like Rudy Garza, interim president of CPS Energy in San Antonio, along with communications pioneers like Robert Schwartz, president of Anterix, private broadband networks company, and Peter Londa, president of Tantalus, a Canadian company that is helping small- and medium-sized utilities with their digitalization, are on the program. Many more whom I don’t know, but I would like to know, are speaking at this year’s summit,” he said.
Previous summits, King said, “gifted me richly with story ideas and sources.”
Media are invited to attend the summit for free. Register here: Click on tickets, and use the promo code VIP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/digital-360-summit-2022-tickets-359790281417
