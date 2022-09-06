Omni Interactions Maximizing Security and Compliance for Outsourced Customer Support in the Gig Economy

Omni Interactions Ranked #341 in the 2022 Inc. 5000

Security is Essential as Omni Interactions achieves its 10th Consecutive Quarter of Year-Over-Year Growth

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omni Interactions (“Omni”), the leader in Gig Economy Managed Services for the customer care industry, announced the successful completion of its annual Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance audit and its certification as a Level 1 Service Provider. Further, after completing rigorous evaluations and auditing processes the company also has its annual SOC 2 Type II attestation with zero exceptions.

“We are committed to leading the Gig Economy and work at home industry in our approach to security and compliance,” said Courtney Meyers, Chief Innovation Officer at Omni Interactions. “We want our clients, their customers and each one of our thousands of Gig Brand Ambassadors to know we are dedicated to complying with and exceeding the requirements established in the PCI and SOC 2 Type II standards. Omni continues to revolutionize our systems and operating practices to address evolving threats and changes to these standards.”

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), the global gold standard of security certifications endorsed by American Express, Discover Financial Services, JCB, MasterCard Worldwide and Visa Inc., was established by the payment card industry to help control and minimize credit card fraud while reducing the likelihood that sensitive account information is compromised. The standard has over 100 rigorous and rigid requirements that must be met, maintained, and validated annually by an external Qualified Security Assessor.

SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA’s Trust Services Criteria. SOC 2 service auditor reports focus on an organization’s non-financial reporting controls as “they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system.” SOC 2 Type II evaluates a company’s policies and procedures over a specified time period in order to ensure continued compliance and reliability.

“As a trusted partner to our financial services, retail, healthcare and government clients, safeguarding payment transaction information as well as personal health information is our top priority,” said Kabir Bazliel, Chief Digital Officer at Omni Interactions. “Ensuring compliance with the PCI and SOC 2 Type II standards and keeping our certifications up-to-date reflects our commitment to security and compliance for the protection of both credit card, healthcare and other client information.”

Omni is reimagining the work from home model, driving the burgeoning Gig Economy and shifting workforce management practices. By connecting communities of Gig workers with the nation’s leading brands, Omni delivers consistent, reliable customer experience solutions. Omni reunites the former leadership team of Alpine Access, the pioneer of cloud-based virtual customer experience solutions, as managing partners.

About Omni Interactions

Founded in 2016, Omni Interactions (“Omni”) is an employee-owned company that is the leading digital engagement platform for the Gig Economy. Omni’s unique business model leverages the Gig Economy, remote work and a 100% cloud-based technology platform to revolutionize how its clients engage with their customers. Omni supports client’s customers through voice, chat, text, email and social media, delivering higher quality outcomes, rapid ramps and increased flexibility at lower total costs.

For more information visit omniinteractions.com