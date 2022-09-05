OnlineBookClub Creator, Scott Hughes, Announces "When No One Else Believed" as the September 2022 Book of the Month
OnlineBookClub.org is a one-of-a-kind website where more than 3 million book lovers participate in monthly reads and reviews
In an era where people are consumed by work, glued to the TV, and addicted to social media, I wanted to make reading fun again”MANCHESTER, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Hughes, renowned author, philanthropist, and founder of OnlineBookClub.org, has revealed September’s monthly read, “When No One Else Believed” by Ron Tripodo. The non-fiction piece is a true story about the everlasting love of a husband for his wife. In this gripping story, the main character sets forth on a journey navigating a lifelong disability, a broken marriage, a wife on life support, extreme temptation, and financial ruin. Only God’s promise gave him the faith to persevere when all odds were against him.
The OnlineBookClub platform features daily giveaways, and encourages readers to write honest reviews for compensation. In addition, authors can submit their work to be reviewed by readers.
Each monthly book selection aims to inspire and entertain readers. Recent monthly book selections have included “Wild World” in August, “Reconfigurement” in July, and “WatchDogs Abnormal Beginnings” in June.
To allow members to enjoy their reads on the go, the OnlineBookClub e-reading app, OBC Reader, was recently launched on Apple and Google Play stores.
“In an era where people are consumed by work, glued to the TV, and addicted to social media, I wanted to make reading fun again,” said Scott Hughes, founder of OnlineBookClub. “I created a place where book enthusiasts could build a community and share their unique perspectives on literature from all around the world.”
In addition to running OnlineBookClub.org, Scott Hughes serves on the Board of Education in Manchester as a volunteer position. Before being elected to the Board of Education, Scott Hughes was the President of the town-wide PTA in Manchester, and a vice president of the state-wide Connecticut PTA.
In November 2021, as a fundraiser to help homeless youth, Scott Hughes slept outside in his backyard, on a cold November night in Connecticut. The fundraiser raised over $1,500, which was donated directly to the charity Covenant House.
Scott Hughes’ company, OnlineBookClub also donated over $1,000 to help build a new playground at a local elementary school in Manchester.
Learn more about OnlineBookClub and September’s book of the month at https://forums.onlinebookclub.org/shelves/book.php?id=232024.
About OnlineBookClub
OnlineBookClub.org is an online book club founded in 2006 by Scott Hughes. The website features free monthly reads where members can submit their book reviews for payment. The new OBC Reader available on Apple and Google Play, allows members to read on the go. For more information, visit onlinebookclub.org and follow along on Facebook @scottmichaelhughes, Twitter @scottmhughes and Instagram @scott_hughes.
