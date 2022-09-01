Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies – the Inc. 5000
AssureSource, a national agency that offers insurance solutions to seniors and their families, appears on the Inc. 5000 for the 3rd year in a row.
This achievement is a direct result of the dedication and teamwork of our agents, enrollment counselors and support staff.”NEW YORK, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that AssureSource appears on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
— Mike W. Thomas, President of AssureSource
Mike W. Thomas, President of AssureSource, shares his thoughts on receiving this award: “We had lofty goals when we launched this company in 2013, but I never dreamed we’d earn our way onto the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years. This achievement is a direct result of the dedication and teamwork of our agents, enrollment counselors and support staff. It is their perseverance, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to serving our clients and business partners that made this great achievement possible. It is a privilege to lead this team and I am excited to see what the coming year brings. We are honored to be ranked among so many fine companies for the third straight year.”
A word from Hunter L. Simpson, Vice President of AssureSource: “Being chosen for the Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row is an amazing achievement. This is a testament to the countless hours our Staff, Agents and Enrollment Counselors put in to serve Seniors throughout this country. I hope this recognition serves as validation for their tireless work in our communities. We are humbled by this award and look forward to continued growth in 2022 and beyond."
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 %. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
About AssureSource:
AssureSource is a national agency that offers insurance solutions to seniors and their families. With the goal of providing education, choice, and honest advice to clients, the AssureSource team is always well informed and in a position to help seniors make the right coverage decisions at the right time.
AssureSource consults on a variety of health plans, including long term care, Medicare, life insurance, and retirement plans. The ever-changing insurance market is no match for the knowledgeable team of AssureSource consultants and advisors who go above and beyond to educate seniors in their local communities throughout the nation.
The Methodology Behind the Inc. 5000:
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
