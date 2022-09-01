Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,306 in the last 365 days.

Revolutionary Test Offers Cancer Pts. Chance to Improve Outcomes 200%

/EIN News/ -- Newport Beach, California, United States , Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every living cell has an enemy – Superman had Kryptonite, Nightwalkers had Dragonglass, and cancer has chemotherapy when properly prescribed!

According to Gregory DiRienzo, CEO of Integrative Cancer Centers of America (www.iccahelp.com), chemotherapy known to kill one patient’s cancer, may very well not kill another's – even with an identical diagnosis! 

What's equally troubling according to DiRienzo, is that a 2019 study published in JAMA Internal Medicine states only 20% (19 of 93) of cancer chemo's fast-tracked through the U.S. FDA’s accelerated approval process, ever ending up extending the patient’s life. 

Moreover, with the hundreds of chemo's, chemo combinations, and/or targeting agents available on the marketplace, how an oncologist know which medicine will work best for treating that patient’s unique cancer cells?  

They probably won’t -- for most oncologists can only prescribe medicines that 1) approved through clinical trials, 2) have passed, often, overly restrictive NCCN guidelines, and/or 3) unavailable as an insurance reimbursable. 

Fortunately, ICCA’s medical team can select with great certainty, exactly which medicine will work best at killing that patient’s unique cancer cells, not someone else's!

The test will also reveal which medicine(s) or combination do not work for that patient’s unique cancer cells, thus reducing potential life-threatening treatment time, unnecessary treatment costs, and potentially damaging side effects. 

Regrettably, “average” treatments only produce “average” outcomes, with many, many patients often failing to show any favorable treatment outcomes when just “average” medicines are prescribed! 

Over 12,500 tumor profiles have been performed to date – with many studies showing a 200% higher response rate than patients who did not undergo the tumor profiling. 

This is a huge game changer for any cancer patient: 1) whose medicine has failed to work 2) wants to receive the best medicine the first time, and 3) greatly assist the oncologist in selecting the absolute best medicine available for that patient's particular cancer!

For Further Information: 

Gregory DiRienzo, CEO

Integrative Cancer Centers America 

(www.iccahelp.com

greg@iccahelp.com

001.888.526.6398 

For the orignal news story, please visit: https://prdistribution.com/news/revolutionary-test-offers-cancer-pts-chance-to-improve-outcomes-200/9269454

Attachments 


Media Contacts:

Full Name: Gregory DiRienzo
Company: Integrative Cancer Centers of America
Phone Number: 9499390050
Website: iccahelp.com

Primary Logo

Revolutionary Test Offers Cancer Pts. Chance to Improve Outcomes 200%

Revolutionary Test Offers Cancer Pts. Chance to Improve Outcomes 200%
Revolutionary Test Offers Cancer Pts. Chance to Improve Outcomes 200%

Revolutionary Test Offers Cancer Pts. Chance to Improve Outcomes 200%

You just read:

Revolutionary Test Offers Cancer Pts. Chance to Improve Outcomes 200%

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.