Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,260 in the last 365 days.

Travel Update: RIDOT to Open Remainder of the New Division Street Bridge

By Friday morning, September 2, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will reopen the remainder of the new Division Street Bridge over Route 4 in East Greenwich, shifting westbound traffic onto the new structure. RIDOT moved eastbound traffic onto the bridge two weeks ago on August 19.

?RIDOT's $22.9 million project is replacing the 55-year-old bridge, which carries 14,000 vehicles per day and is a vital link for many residents and businesses in East Greenwich and Warwick. It was only one rating point away from becoming structurally deficient and had to be replaced.

RIDOT replaced the bridge using a temporary bridge that accommodated Division Street traffic with no lane closures or delays. The project also included advanced stormwater treatment technology called Jellyfish, which uses a series of cartridges with tentacle-like components that capture debris, including sediment, oils and other stormwater pollutants.

The Department is making all efforts to complete the project by late fall, including the removal of the temporary bridge structure, installing new signage and paving sections of Division Street and Route 4 near the bridge.

The replacement of the Division Street Bridge was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, while working to protect the environment. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

You just read:

Travel Update: RIDOT to Open Remainder of the New Division Street Bridge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.