Dental Implants Market: Major Key Players, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Shares and Growth Analysis by Experts

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the Global Dental Implants market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Dental Implants" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global dental implants market is expected to register moderate growth, attributed to factors such as rising aging population, poor oral hygiene and surge in incidences of oral diseases. Other key factors fuelling the market growth are rising disposable income in developing countries and increasing technological advancements such as CAD, mini dental implants and 3D dentistry. However, limited reimbursements, high costs and limited awareness of dental implants are likely to restrain the market.

Major Key Players Covered In The Report Are:

Danaher Corporation (Nobel Biocare),

Zimmer Holdings, Inc. (Biomet, Inc.),

Institut Straumann AG,

DENTSPLY International Inc.,

3M Company,

Neoss International,

Ivoclar Vivadent AG,

Straumann AG,

Henry Schein, Inc.,

DIO Corporation

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Dental Implants Market:

Global Dental Implants Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2019-2026). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly changing market scenarios and their impact are covered in the report.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The report covers the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2020, which would enable the stakeholders to

capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Market Segments

1.3. Key Benefits

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Dental Implants Market Regional Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.

