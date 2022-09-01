Lithosphere (LITHO) GameFi Project Jot Art Raises $55 Million Round Led by KaJ Labs, ACP & Psalms Capital to Launch Cross-Chain Metaverse, Finesse RPG Preview Season Goes Live!

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, WA, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KaJ Labs announced that it will award $35 million in grants to the Jot Art (JOT) Metaverse Project. The Jot Art team, led by project supervisor, Raj Kumar, have raised an additional $20 million from Psalms Capital, & ACP.

Jot Art is Lithosphere’s metaverse and the infusion will aid in launching the cross-chain metaverse for the Jot Art play-to-earn (P2E) “Finesse” game. The game series has two chapters, “Shadow Warriors” and “The Kingdom,” that takes place in the same metaverse.

The multi-player platform features high-adventure gameplay with mixed RPG elements. Players upgrade abilities with items from enemies and the environment. The “Finesse” RPG game is now live. Players can access and play the “Finesse: Shadow Warrior Preview Season” via Android and WebGL (browser).





Finesse: Shadow Warriors

Jot Art will also release a “Finesse” Samurai Genesis NFT Warriors collection with 100,000 unique characters and collectibles, each with different rarity levels on October 1st at 00:00 UTC. Warriors from the Samurai Genesis collection can be used for NFT staking and NFT wrapping. Characters are evenly divided between male and female and into five rarity categories: original, rare, super rare, very super rare and mythic. Only 25,000 characters of the Genesis collection will be available for minting on 2 public chains in the first batch.

A select group of whitelisted addresses will be able to mint one character for free, with minting fees ranging from $25 and up.

Jot Art and Lithosphere are no strangers to the creation of P2E games or NFTs. KaJ Labs has been active in the mobile gaming industry for many years through Jot Art and the transition to Lithosphere’s unique blockchain allows for greater creativity and innovation. The financial infusion enables the “Finesse” metaverse to grow, evolve, and expand in multiple directions for the future of entertainment.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on AI and blockchain technology. We’re driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.



Website: https://kajlabs.org



About Lithosphere

Lithosphere is the next-generation network for cross-chain applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.



Website: https://lithosphere.network



About Psalms Capital

Psalms capital is a research company & advisor of innovative blockchain projects.

