Aerosol Delivery Devices Market Size Worth USD 46.72 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.9% CAGR

Aerosol Delivery Devices Market Research

Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title Aerosol Delivery Devices Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as 3M Company, Aerogen, Inc., Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK), Johnson & Johnson (Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck & Co., Inc., Metall Zug Group (Clement Clarke International Ltd), Recipharm AB (Bespak), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Vectura Group PLC, Gerresheimer AG, Heitkamp & Thumann KG (H&T Presspart), Iconovo AB, Merxin Ltd, and Nemera.

The global aerosol delivery devices market was valued at $31,464 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $46,729 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. Aerosol delivery devices are generally used as facilitators to provide drugs to patients. Inhaled medication through lungs is mostly provided to prevent or relieve asthma, COPD and other respiratory & non-respiratory ailments. Advantages of aerosol delivery devices are direct deposition of inhaled medication to airway receptor sites, rapid onset of action of broncho-active drugs, and relative ease & convenience of self-administration by patients. Common classes of drugs suitable for aerosol delivery include anticholinergic antagonists, beta agonists, and anti-inflammatory agents.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Aerosol Delivery Devices Market have also been included in the study.

Aerosol Delivery Devices Market Key Players: 3M Company, Aerogen, Inc., Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK), Johnson & Johnson (Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck & Co., Inc., Metall Zug Group (Clement Clarke International Ltd), Recipharm AB (Bespak), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Vectura Group PLC, Gerresheimer AG, Heitkamp & Thumann KG (H&T Presspart), Iconovo AB, Merxin Ltd, and Nemera.

Aerosol Delivery Devices Market by Product: Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs), Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs), and Nebulizers

Aerosol Delivery Devices Market by Application: Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis, and Non-Respiratory Diseases

Aerosol Delivery Devices Market by Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and E-commerce

