Lane Restriction Next Week on I-80 WB in White Deer Township, Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a lane restriction next week on Interstate 80 westbound in White Deer Township, Union County, for maintenance project.

On Thursday, September 8, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing maintenance work on the message board on Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 200, approximately 10 miles west of the Route 15 interchange. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:00 AM and 11:00 AM, weather permitting.



Motorists should be alert, watch for lane changes, slow moving vehicles, delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

