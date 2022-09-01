Route 837 West Seventh Avenue Closure Begins Tuesday in West Homestead

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a closure on West Seventh Avenue (Route 837) in West Homestead Borough, Allegheny County will begin Tuesday, September 6 weather permitting.

Due to safety concerns in West Homestead Borough, starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, West Seventh Avenue (Route 837) will be closed in each direction between the West Eighth Avenue intersection (near the BP gas station) and the Glenwood Br./885/837 Interchange through early October as crews perform a full concrete roadway reconstruction, pavement markings, along with guide rail, sidewalk, and curb improvements. Traffic will also be detoured in each direction.

Detour

South of Closure

Take the ramp to northbound Route 885 (Glenwood Bridge)

Continue across the Glenwood Bridge

After crossing the bridge continue following Route 885 (Second Avenue)

Turn right onto Hazelwood Avenue

Turn right onto Browns Hill Road

Continue across the Homestead Grays Bridge

End Detour



North of Closure

Turn left onto the Homestead Grays Bridge

Continue onto Browns Hill Road

Turn left onto Hazelwood Avenue

Turn left onto Route 885 (Second Avenue)

Follow Second Avenue across the Glenwood Bridge

Take the ramp to Route 837 (Glass Run Road/Carson Street/Homestead)

Turn left onto Glass Run Road

Turn left onto Route 885

Take the ramp to southbound Route 837 (Homestead)

Follow Route 837

End Detour



The full concrete reconstruction on this $5.72 million project stretches approximately one mile on Route 837 (West Seventh Avenue/West Eighth Avenue) between Neel Streel and the Glenwood Bridge interchange. During construction, the road will close in three separate locations, requiring detours along West Seventh Avenue and West Eighth Avenue until work concludes in the fall of 2022. The closures will not occur simultaneously.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 11 including completed work and significant projects, is available at http://www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

# # #






