Gov. Pritzker Welcomes Immigrants Travelling From Texas to Chicago

ILLINOIS, August 31 - Chicago—Governor Pritzker issued the following statement in regards to news of buses of recent asylum seekers and migrants arriving in Chicago on Wednesday evening:


"Illinois welcomes refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants and we are working with federal and city officials to ensure that these individuals are treated with respect and safety as they look to connect with their family and friends. My great-grandfather came to this country as an immigrant fleeing Ukraine in 1881. Immigrants just like my family seeking freedom and opportunity built this country. Illinois is and has always been a welcoming state."


