Rebuilding Will County Major projects Highlight Year Four of Rebuild Illinois

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, September 1 - Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that multiple projects in Will County are underway or planned to begin, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan capital program. Six major projects represent a total investment of $50 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we are restoring and transforming Illinois' aging infrastructure," said Gov. Pritzker. "Rebuild Illinois is not only about investing in infrastructure but about investing in people and communities as well. In the coming months, IDOT will undertake projects that will ultimately create safer roads and bridges and provide jobs in Will County and across the entire state."





Projects and traffic impacts include:

Illinois 53 (Bolingbrook Drive) from Interstate 55 to north of St. Andrews Drive includes resurfacing and installing ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project started this spring and is anticipated to be completed late fall.

Independence Boulevard (Illinois 53) from Romeo Road (135th Street) to University Parkway includes resurfacing and installing ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed late fall.

Interstate 57 from West County Line Road to Steger Road (including the rest areas and weigh stations) includes resurfacing, installing new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps at the rest areas and upgrading the weigh-in-motion scale and Bluetooth sensors at the weigh stations. Overnight and extended weekend lane closures, along with partial ramp closures in both directions of I-57 are needed to complete construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed late fall.

Illinois 1 (Main Street) from Union Avenue to Burville Road includes resurfacing and installing ADA-complaint sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project began this spring and is estimated to be completed late fall.

Joliet Road from Interstate 55 to Sherman Road includes resurfacing, building new shoulders and installing ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project is anticipated to being next spring and estimated to be completed late summer 2023.

U.S. 30 from Interstate 80 to east of Church Street includes resurfacing and installing ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project is anticipated to begin next spring and estimated to be completed late summer 2023.

The projects are in addition to the ongoing $1.2 billion rebuild of Interstate 80 from Ridge Road in Minooka to U.S. 30 in Joliet and New Lenox as well as the more than $200 million planned to improve and modernize Interstate 55 through most of Will County, from Kankakee River to Illinois 83.





"These projects represent another year that IDOT will be making transformational investments in Will County and all across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Please, pardon our dust while we Rebuild Illinois. When approaching and driving through any work zone, expect the unexpected and give workers a brake. Stay patient, put down the devices and slow down."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





In addition to improving roads and bridges, Rebuild Illinois identifies in the Chicago area $400 million for the CREATE program, $500 million to establish passenger rail to the Quad Cities and Rockford, and $4 billion for the Regional Transportation Authority, which oversees the Chicago Transit Authority, Metra and Pace.



