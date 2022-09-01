MARIA ZHANG CAST IN SLEW OF US PROJECTS
The award-winning Polish-Chinese actress has signed on for two projects filming in the US.
Maria represents one of the most unique talents on screen today. The industry is brimming with anticipation to see these wonderful performances on screen from a group of illustrious filmmakers.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ star Maria Zhang has joined the cast for a number of American projects that will make use of the ‘Work in Progress’ and ‘All I Ever Wanted’ starlet’s expert skills in some genre-bending stories. The projects have been arranged by powerhouse management firm Authentic Talent and Literary Management.
— Maria's representatives.
In anticipation of an Emmy Awards ceremony expected to be dominated by international actors, the packaged deals reinforce how popular foreign talent are becoming with American producers who need to appeal to broad demographics in the age of streaming.
The critically acclaimed Zhang is well known to fans for her casting as Suki in Netflix’s big-budget iteration of the much loved ‘Avatar’ series, and recently won the “Best Comedy Award” at the 18th Annual Academy Awards Qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival for her work on All I Ever Wanted, a Film Independent Project.
Exact titles and plot details for Zhang’s future projects remain under wraps, but information disclosed to editors highlights the broad range of stories that continue to be made in what is shaping up to be a fiercely competitive year for films in an ever-evolving cinematic release schedule..
In the first project, Zhang will play Pia, in an action-filled comedy feature about two brothers' adventure winding up on a secret mission to the east, hailing from the same producers and company as acclaimed blockbuster ‘Dune’.
Zhang’s other project comes from award-winning filmmakers and a production company who worked with acclaimed foreign talent Jai Courtney and Jason Clarke. That project will also call on Zhang’s multilingual skills, which are rare in the US acting market.
As Maria’s representatives shared, “Maria represents one of the most unique talents on screen today. The industry is brimming with anticipation to see these wonderful performances on screen from a group of acclaimed filmmakers.”
In a statement, Maria expressed her joy at the attachments.
“I am beyond excited and grateful to be a part of such groundbreaking projects and to be working alongside such talented people. I can’t wait to breathe life into these characters and embark on another journey of being a part of these immensely timely and riveting stories. It’s a dream come true.”
