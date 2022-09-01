Antiviral Therapies Market Size to Reach USD 46.21 Bn by 2026, At CAGR of 2.4%

Antiviral Therapies Market Research

Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title Antiviral Therapies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca plc, AbbVie Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Johnson & Johnson, and Merck & Co., Inc.

The global antiviral therapies market size was valued at $38,316.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $46,213.4 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 2.4% from 2019 to 2026. Antiviral therapies make use of drugs that inhibit the development of the virus causing infection. These drugs do not kill the target pathogen directly. These therapies are mostly particular against viral infections and do not cause side effects in the host’s body. Antiviral therapies are widely used in treating HIV, herpes, hepatitis, influenza and other viral infections such as chicken pox and papilloma. The factors that drive the growth of the market include rise in prevalence of viral infections globally and presence of robust product pipeline with several pharmaceutical giants. Conversely, higher cost for treating these infections and shift in preference of the patients toward homeopathy and naturopathy are some of the key issues expected to hinder the antiviral therapies market growth.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Antiviral Therapies Market have also been included in the study.

Antiviral Therapies Market Key Players: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca plc, AbbVie Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Johnson & Johnson, and Merck & Co., Inc.

Antiviral Therapies Market by Type: Generic Drugs and Branded Drugs

Antiviral Therapies Market by Application: HIV, Hepatitis, Herpes Virus, Influenza, and Other Applications

Antiviral Therapies Market by Mechanism of Action: Nucleotide Polymerase Inhibitor, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, and Others

