Minister Guilbeault to announce new funding for conservation initiatives across Canada
From: Environment and Climate Change Canada
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will be making an announcement on new funding for conservation initiatives across Canada.
Event:
Press Conference
Date:
Friday, September 2, 2022
Time:
9:00 a.m. (PDT) / 12:00 p.m. (EDT)
Location:
John Hendry Park
Trout Lake Beach
2120 E 19th Ave
Vancouver, British Columbia
Media representatives are invited to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.
