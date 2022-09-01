Minister Guilbeault to announce new funding for conservation initiatives across Canada

From: Environment and Climate Change Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will be making an announcement on new funding for conservation initiatives across Canada.

Event: Press Conference Date: Friday, September 2, 2022 Time: 9:00 a.m. (PDT) / 12:00 p.m. (EDT) Location: John Hendry Park

Trout Lake Beach

2120 E 19th Ave

Vancouver, British Columbia

