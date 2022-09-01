Submit Release
Minister Guilbeault to announce new funding for conservation initiatives across Canada

From: Environment and Climate Change Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will be making an announcement on new funding for conservation initiatives across Canada.

Event:

Press Conference

Date:

Friday, September 2, 2022

Time:

9:00 a.m. (PDT) / 12:00 p.m. (EDT)

Location:

John Hendry Park

Trout Lake Beach

2120 E 19th Ave

Vancouver, British Columbia 

Media representatives are invited to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/01/c3026.html

