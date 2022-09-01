GreyNoise Intelligence Adds Proven Industry Leaders to its Executive Management Team

Prepares to Scale in Order to Meet Accelerating Demand for its Cybersecurity Platform

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GreyNoise Intelligence, the cybersecurity company analyzing internet scanning traffic to separate threats from background noise, today announced key additions to its senior management team in order to keep pace with the growing momentum of its business: Bob Rudis has joined as Vice President Data Science and Paul Murphy as Vice President Sales.

"GreyNoise has established a reputation in the cybersecurity industry as the primary source for understanding internet noise," said Andrew Morris, Founder and CEO, GreyNoise. "In conjunction with our Series A funding, we have expanded our executive management team to build a foundation for future growth and deliver on the opportunity in front of us. With the addition of Bob Rudis and Paul Murphy, we now have an executive management team in place to take GreyNoise through its next stage of growth, and beyond."

In the past 6 months, GreyNoise has achieved a number of significant goals relating to growth, and is on target to continue its pace of momentum through the remainder of the year:

Raised $15M in Series A Funding to fight cyber distractions and mass vulnerability exploitation

in Series A Funding to fight cyber distractions and mass vulnerability exploitation Grew its community to over 27,000 cybersecurity analysts, representing an increase of nearly 35%

Introduced Investigate 4.0, a threat intelligence tool that helps security analysts identify and respond to opportunistic "scan-and-exploit" attacks in real time.

Earned six awards in 2022, including The 2022 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards, The Globee 18th Annual 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards, The 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, The 2022 Saas Awards, The Cyber Top 20, and The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

With nearly three decades of experience in enterprise technology and cybersecurity, Bob Rudis is a seasoned industry veteran who is passionate about transforming opinion-based security practices into data-driven strategies. He is the Co-Author of Data-Driven Security: Analysis, Visualization and Dashboards (John Wiley & Sons, 2012) and serves as a seasonal instructor at Carnegie Mellon University. Prior to joining GreyNoise, he held senior-level cybersecurity data science positions at Rapid 7, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Liberty Mutual Insurance, and Johnson & Johnson, among other organizations, and is a recognized thought leader who regularly contributes to furthering the industry discourse.

"With the rise in internet-wide opportunistic exploitation, the amount of time between the disclosure of new vulnerabilities and the start of active exploitation has been reduced to a matter of hours," said Bob Rudis, VP Data Science, GreyNoise. "GreyNoise provides security teams with the contextual data required to quickly identify scanning activity targeting vulnerable systems exposed to the internet. This has massive potential to drive the industry forward, and I'm thrilled to join their team at this pivotal moment in the company's growth."

Paul Murphy is a seasoned veteran of the technology industry with nearly 25 years of executive experience in engineering, marketing and sales. Over the last two decades, he has held executive GTM roles at various early/growth stage software companies, as well as a variety of executive and leadership roles at DataCore Software, VMware and Network Appliance. His academic credentials include a BS in Finance from San Diego State University, and an MBA from MIT.

"GreyNoise goes beyond traditional threat intelligence platforms by reducing the noise for security teams," said Paul Murphy, VP Sales, GreyNoise. "Rather than barraging security teams with alerts, GreyNoise enables security teams to prioritize emerging threats and reduce the time they spend on harmless events, saving time and increasing capacity 20-40%. I'm convinced that the company's data-driven approach will revolutionize the industry, and I'm delighted to help them take advantage of the enormous opportunity ahead."

For more information about GreyNoise Intelligence, please visit https://www.greynoise.io/.

About GreyNoise Intelligence GreyNoise is THE source for understanding internet noise. We collect, analyze and label data on IPs that saturate security tools with noise. This unique perspective helps analysts waste less time on irrelevant or harmless activity, and spend more time focused on targeted and emerging threats. GreyNoise is trusted by Global 2000 enterprises, government organizations, top security vendors and tens of thousands of threat researchers. For more information, please visit https://www.greynoise.io/, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

###

Media Contact

Dan Maier, GreyNoise, 1 202-630-2906, dmaier@greynoise.io

Rebecca West, Helium Communications, 415-260-6094, rebecca@heliumcommunications.net

SOURCE GreyNoise