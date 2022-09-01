Greater Northwest Indiana Association of REALTORS® goes live with MLS Grid

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLS Grid welcomes the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of REALTORS® (GNIAR). The association's data feeds will be offered through MLS Grid beginning September 1, 2022. GNIAR has a rich history of providing relevant information to real estate practitioners and consumers in Northwest Indiana.

The Real Estate Standards Organization's (RESO) Web API powers MLS Grid. The platform is built on trusted, open-technology standards which help organizations efficiently deliver or receive data. The partnership with GNIAR comes as MLS Grid continues supporting industry efforts to modernize real estate data delivery.

MLS Grid supports the multiple listing service (MLS) role of delivering timely, accurate and comprehensive information to data consumers. The more than 500 MLSs in existence nationwide create a challenge for brokerages to access data from numerous markets to fuel websites, marketing platforms, market analytics and brokerage management systems. MLS Grid streamlines access to real estate data and facilitates administrative management and compliance regarding how this data is utilized.

"Real estate is a rapidly evolving industry and our members desire efficient data delivered quickly," said GNIAR CEO Pete Novak. "MLS Grid will help us achieve this goal in a cost-effective manner. Brokers and data consumers need timely and seamless data delivery. MLS Grid will be a game changer for our small staff."

With more than 60 years of combined MLS data experience, MLS Grid offers technical expertise and guidance to assist brokers and their technology vendors to efficiently access their MLS data.

"Any MLS, large or small, faces similar pain points with managing data feeds. Our simplified process and transparency save MLS staff significant time and resources," said MLS Grid CEO Joseph Szurgyi. "The personalized technical support we provide sets MLS Grid apart from our competitors."

MLS Grid continues growing every day, supporting the adoption of RESO Web API throughout the industry. MLS Grid works with more than 1,300 technology companies and supports 65,000 websites nationwide.

About MLS Grid

Currently representing more than 300,000 MLS subscribers, MLS Grid was built by a nationwide network of multiple listing services to help real estate brokers, technology partners and MLSs to provide easier access to standardized, streamlined data. The goal of MLS Grid is to offer a single point of access and management for RESO standardized data that is provided by MLSs and brokers. MLS Grid eliminates technology development and other redundancies through MLS collaboration while allowing MLSs to preserve their "localization" of standardized data. MLS Grid has successfully worked with data from connectMLS, Matrix, Paragon and Realtracs MLS systems. More information is at MLSGrid.com.

About Greater Northwest Indiana Association of REALTORS® (GNIAR)

Located in Merrillville, Indiana, GNIAR MLS provides service to more than 3,500 subscribers. GNIAR was formed in January 1995 through a merger of the Northwest Indiana, Duneland, South Lake County and Jasper-Newton Associations of REALTORS®.

GNIAR strives to maintain an influential presence within its professional, regional and economical community to be a recognized source of information relative to regional economics, community dynamics and real estate market statistics.

