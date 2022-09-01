Datavant Partners with Premier's PINC AI™ Applied Sciences Division to Deliver Meaningful Insights to Improve Quality of Care

Datavant Switchboard will be used to compliantly link the PINC AI™ Healthcare Database (PHD) with other real-world datasets to create a more robust view of the patient journey

Premier's technology and services platform, PINC AI™, will leverage linked datasets to provide data-driven results at the point of care that improve quality and reduce cost variability

SAN FRANCISCO and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data, and PINC AI™ Applied Sciences (PAS), a division of PINC AI™, the technology and services platform of Premier, Inc ., today announced a collaboration to compliantly link real-world data. These robust datasets include detail on treatments, procedures, and devices used during inpatient or outpatient visits, linked to other sources such as claims and mortality, to generate meaningful insights on patient care and cost variability.

PAS will use Datavant Switchboard and Privacy Hub to connect, certify and license or provide research services on linked tokenized datasets for life sciences and health system partners. This ensures data compliance while also enabling organizations to receive fit-for-purpose data that can be used to understand patient treatment and outcomes in healthcare settings. As the cost of healthcare continues to rise, the ability to capture granular insights around patient care during inpatient and outpatient visits, and linking that to other patient data, is important for improving the standard of care.

"This partnership with Datavant is pivotal in allowing us to securely link our PHD with other real-world datasets providing a longitudinal view into the patient journey," said Myla Maloney, Chief Commercial Officer, PINC AI™ Applied Sciences. "Our life sciences and health system partners will benefit from access to this connected, fit-for-purpose data that will help them evaluate therapy effectiveness, quality and cost of care."

"We are partnering with Datavant to strengthen and increase the use cases for our data capabilities," said Denise Juliano, Group Vice President, PINC AI™ Applied Sciences. "Together, we are enabling access to robust data sets to accelerate innovation, implementation of evidence-based best practices and generation of insights to drive meaningful improvement and measurement of patient outcomes."

"We are thrilled to support Premier as they expand their data linkage and analytics capabilities through PINC AI™," said Travis May, Founder of Datavant. "There is a deep need across healthcare for a more complete view of the patient journey, which is critical for novel insights and for improved patient outcomes. By connecting disparate datasets while preserving patient privacy, our partnership will help improve quality and reduce the cost of care."

About Datavant

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of patient health records across datasets. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com .

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. PINC is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier's news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com ; as well as Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram and Premier's blog for more information about the company.

Media Contacts:

Larine Hamied

Partner Marketing, Datavant

larine@datavant.com