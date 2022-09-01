Rythmia Life Advancement Center Announces Appointment of Cesar Millan to Its Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rythmia Life Advancement Center today announced that Cesar Millan will be appointed to its Board of Directors, effective as of Sept. 1, 2022. Mr. Millan joins Rev. Michael Bernard Beckwith, Martin Luther King III, Toni Ko, Kelly Slater, Gerard Armond Powell, Dr. Jeff McNairy, Brandee Sabella, Gerard Powell II, and Patrick Powell as a member of the Board.

"I am so excited for Cesar to join our Board of Directors," said Gerard Armond Powell, CEO, Rythmia Life Advancement Center. "His capacity for love is immeasurable, and I know that our clients are going to benefit greatly from his presence on the Board!"

ABOUT CESAR MILLAN

With more than 25 years of experience and with his brand-new TV show, "Better Human, Better Dog" now on National Geographic Title & Disney+; Cesar Millan is a household name and 3x Emmy-nominated, internationally acclaimed star of several hit TV series broadcasted and streamed in over 120 countries. A New York Times #1 best-selling author, and accomplished global public speaker, Millan is also an entrepreneur with an innovative product line, including his widely popular and exclusive training courses under his Training Cesar's Way brand. Cesar Millan is one of the most sought-after authorities in the field of dog behavior and rehabilitation. He is the only world-renowned celebrity dog behaviorist and has taken it to another level with his mission through the Cesar Millan Foundation for better humans, better planet.

ABOUT RYTHMIA LIFE ADVANCEMENT CENTER

Rythmia Life Advancement Center is focused on incorporating plant medicine into metaphysical teachings. The results of its program are spectacular with over 95% of its 12,000+ clients reporting a life-changing miracle during their stay. Furthermore, the company is a model of diversity. 82% of Rythmia's staff are members of a minority community and/or identify as LGBTQ+. And the company prides itself on its management team, 70% of whom are members of a minority community and/or identify as LGBTQ+. For further information and/or reservations, call (888) 443-5566 or visit https://rythmia.link/press.



