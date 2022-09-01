Lumens in Los Angeles: Livestreamed Roundtable to Introduce the Innovators Council Founding Members on Friday, September 9

Walnut Creek, CA, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumens, the leading online destination for modern and contemporary design lighting, is excited to host a livestreamed roundtable announcing the launch of the Innovators Council: a group of architects, interior designers, editorial leaders, curators and product designers who will represent the multi-faceted perspectives of the interior design industry while collaborating with Lumens to educate and inspire the design and trade communities at large.

As part of the upcoming Lumens in Los Angeles: Two Days of Design Conversations event, Lumens will gather with the inaugural members of the Innovators Council for a roundtable gathering on Friday, September 9, which will be livestreamed from the SmogShoppe, located in the heart of the art and design district of Los Angeles' Culver City. Viewers can tune in to the live conversation by visiting The Network, Lumens' home for livestreamed events, at 1pm PT on Friday, September 9.

Lumens' Innovators Council members will participate in a variety of initiatives for the A+D community, including educational webinars, panel discussions and philanthropic events in addition to judging the Lumens Luminary Design Award competition. During their time as members of the council, members will provide in-depth, behind-the scenes looks at current projects and favorite design products; Council members will also participate in interviews discussing the latest industry trends and insights, all to be hosted at Lumens.com/the-edit/the-innovators.

Founding members of the inaugural Innovators Council include Shari Francis, owner and principal designer of Brooklyn-based interior design studio, Dadapt; Adi Goodrich, designer, architect and co-owner of Sing-Sing Studio; Anne Sage, designer and author of Sage Living (Chronicle Books, 2015), and New York City-based interior designer, Alvin Wayne.

"Fostering thought leadership within the A+D community is a core tenet of our mission to inspire and connect the world with good design," says Lumens CEO, Laura Walsh. "I'm thrilled to welcome our new council and share their stories and conversations with our design community, comprising millions of consumers and trade professionals."

"As a longtime customer and fan of Lumens, it's an honor to be invited to join the Innovators Council," says inaugural Innovator, Anne Sage. "I'm thrilled by the opportunity to take my followers behind the curtain of one of my favorite resources for cutting edge design and décor." Those who wish to attend the free, livestreamed Innovators Council roundtable can visit The Network to set a calendar reminder, as well as view the event online at 1pm PT, Friday, September 9. To keep up to date with the latest happenings of and offerings from the Innovators Council, follow along on The Innovators page and on social media at @lumensdotcom.

