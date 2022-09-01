Submit Release
SC Secretary of State Mark Hammond Invites Nominations for 2022 Angels

(Columbia, SC) – South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond announced today that his office will accept nominations of charitable organizations for this year’s Angel awards.

Every year, the Secretary of State honors several charitable organizations as “Angels.” The Secretary of State considers organizations which use at least 80 percent of their contributions for charitable services, have been in existence for three years or more, make good use of volunteer assistance, and do not rely heavily on government grants or grants from other organizations.

Letters of nomination for the 2022 Angels may be sent to the Secretary of State’s Office, Division of Public Charities, 1205 Pendleton Street, Suite 525, Columbia, SC 29201. Nominations may be also sent by email to charities@sos.sc.gov.  Letters of nomination should include the name of the charitable organization, the organization’s location and/or contact information, and the reasons why the organization should be honored as an Angel.  The Secretary of State’s Office will accept nominations through September 30, 2022.

For additional information on South Carolina law affecting charitable organizations, professional fundraisers and raffles, and to view information on charitable organizations registered to solicit in the State of South Carolina, please visit the Charities Page on the Secretary of State’s website.

###

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon A. Wiley, General Counsel & Public Information Director

Office Phone: (803) 734-2170 ● Email: swiley@sos.sc.gov

