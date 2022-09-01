France IVD Market Stakeholders, Emerging Growth Factors, Business Development Featured, Future Growth

Due to the lockdown, several businesses suffered a major setback, resulting in a decrease in the number of IVD tests performed around the world.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in incidences of chronic and infectious diseases, surge in awareness toward point-of-care testing, and increase in use of in vitro diagnostic testing drive the growth of the global in vitro diagnostics market. On the contrary, stringent regulatory policies and unclear reimbursement scenarios hinder the market growth. However, the availability of a multitude of goods in development presents new opportunities in the coming years.

France IVD Market accounted for $2,943 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $4,509 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Impact of Covid-19 on IVD Market-

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the global in vitro diagnostics market was affected positively, particularly during the initial days. During the pandemic, there was a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and diagnostics, as well as rising demand for newly developed emergency use approved IVD tests for COVID-19 detection, all of which had a positive impact on the market.

However, due to the lockdown, several businesses suffered a major setback, resulting in a decrease in the number of IVD tests performed around the world.

Furthermore, increased vaccination rates around the world are likely to boost demand for other IVD tests.

Increase in Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

The IVD market in France is in its growth phase due to increase in incidences of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, HIV, AIDS, malaria, rabies, ebola virus, and pertussis. Due to increase in infectious disease there is rise in the demand for IVD market, for instance, 357 generic infectious diseases are spread of which 225 is contributed by France.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the France IVD market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities

Extensive analysis by technology and application helps understand various trends and prevailing opportunities in the respective market

Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the France IVD market.

Key Market Players

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC, ALERE INC, BIOMERIEUX, DANAHER CORPORATION, HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG, BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY, BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, BAYER AG, SYSMEX CORPORATION, JOHNSON & JOHNSON

