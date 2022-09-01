Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Expected to Reach USD 205.49 Mn by 2029 and Registering 34.55% CAGR

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market is segmented on the basis of component, ADAS features, automation level, propulsion and application

Semi-autonomous vehicles are popular due to their operating system because it need minimum manual intervention for a longer period. Furthermore, these semi-autonomous vehicles can change stops, lanes and decelerate or accelerate. Along with that, these vehicles can capable of self-parking and sense the driving conditions and it also allows the driver to retake controls, it offering sufficient transition time and control all the safety always depends on the technology as well as its automation levels. Even the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) characteristics functioning is get-together more attraction of the consumers as it can help the human driver in controlling the process of the vehicle.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the semi-autonomous vehicle market was valued at USD 19.13 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 205.49 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 34.55% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand for safety and security purposes

The rise in concern regarding safety and security has boosted consumers' demand for semi-autonomous vehicle technologies. The semi-autonomous vehicles have many features such as improved fuel efficiency, Minimal vehicle accidents, and engine productivity. These are some potential benefits expected to increase the demand for the semi-autonomous vehicle and drive the market's growth.

Reduced fuel consumption

Semi-autonomous vehicles are highly fuel-efficient because they can accelerate and decelerate more efficiently than a human driver, reducing fuel consumption. Due to the fuel efficient property increase the demand of semi-autonomous vehicle which are expected to increase the revenue growth of the market.

In addition to the observable profits, reductions in fuel use, and less carbon monoxide emissions will contribute to the sustainability and environmental goals.

Opportunities

Technological advancement

The increasing technological advancement of semi-autonomous cars has augmented the integration with related technologies, therefore growing efficiency by minimizing the human error. Semi-autonomous vehicles can upsurge the efficiency of vehicles as they would deliver updates, real-time traffic improved driving assistance systems, and connected vehicles. Semi-automatic vehicles also deliver the ability to indulge in intelligent driving, which help in changing the routes accordingly. These are major factor which are expected to create immense opportunity for the growth of the semi-autonomous vehicle market.

Furthermore, increased strategic collaborations in the markets will act as market drivers and increase the beneficial opportunities for the market’s growth rate.

Restraints/ Challenges

Lack of knowledge

The lack of information technology and technical knowledge about the advanced features among the consumers are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of the semi-autonomous market.

High cost of vehicle

The high cost of semi-autonomous vehicles due to advance technology and the communication infrastructure in developing countries might obstruct the market size of the semi-autonomous vehicle during forecast period.

Segmentation : Global Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market

The semi-autonomous vehicle market is segmented on the basis of component, ADAS features, automation level, propulsion and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Component

Camera

LiDAR

Radar

Ultrasonic

Sensor

Others

ADAS Features

Lane Assist

Crash Warning System

Adaptive Cruise Control

Smart Park Assist

Cross Traffic Alert

Automatic Emergency Braking

Others

Automation Level

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Propulsion

ICE

Electric

Application

Transportation

Logistics Military and Defence

Major Market Competitors/Players

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Valeo (France)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

Tesla (U.S.)

Magna International Inc (Canada)

Waymo LLC (U.S.)

BMW (Germany)

Texas Instruments Incorporated. (U.S.)

General Motors (U.S.)

Audi AG (Germany)

NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands)

Ford Motor Company (U.S.)

Volkswagen (Germany)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (India)

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

