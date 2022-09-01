Observe birds in their natural habitat at Runge Nature Center

Jefferson City, Mo. – Join Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) naturalists on a bird watching adventure at Runge Nature Center Sept. 23 and Oct. 5. Visitors will get to observe the birds that call the nature center grounds home from 7:30-9:30 a.m. both days.

Participants do not need to bring anything other than comfortable walking shoes and water as binoculars and field guides will be provided. This event is designed for ages 8 and older, and registration will be required.

To register for the Sept. 23 event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4TH. To register for the Oct. 5 event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4TV. Please note that registration for the Oct. 5 event will not open until Sept. 15.

Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.