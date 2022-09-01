Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,372 in the last 365 days.

Observe birds in their natural habitat at Runge Nature Center

Jefferson City, Mo. – Join Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) naturalists on a bird watching adventure at Runge Nature Center Sept. 23 and Oct. 5. Visitors will get to observe the birds that call the nature center grounds home from 7:30-9:30 a.m. both days.  

Participants do not need to bring anything other than comfortable walking shoes and water as binoculars and field guides will be provided. This event is designed for ages 8 and older, and registration will be required.

To register for the Sept. 23 event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4TH. To register for the Oct. 5 event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4TV. Please note that registration for the Oct. 5 event will not open until Sept. 15.

Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.

You just read:

Observe birds in their natural habitat at Runge Nature Center

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.