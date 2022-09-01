Refrigeration Manufacturer M&M Carnot Receives Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere
Designed to highlight best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems based on company vision, customer satisfaction and measurable impact.
We are excited to be recognized as a leader in promoting the use of natural refrigerants to cool our world by the very prestigious ATMOsphere organization.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M&M Carnot, a U.S.-Canadian refrigeration manufacturer, has received the Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere, a global market accelerator of clean cooling and heating solutions.
— Dave Sholtis, CEO of M&M Carnot
ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) launched the label in June as a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components around the world. German OEM TEKO and German chiller manufacturer Secon have also received the label.
The label is designed to help qualified manufacturers to market products to new customers and regions in the natural refrigerants marketplace, including products using CO2. In addition, the label is meant to help end users to identify best-in-class suppliers.
Once approved, companies can place the ATMOsphere Natural Refrigerant Label in a myriad of places, such as directly on products, marketing material, email signatures, and company pitches and trade show booths.
“The label will be very visible in the global marketplace, and companies can take advantage of this to strengthen their brand,” noted Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere Founder and CEO.
“By being global and multi-application, this label can help to create trust across the new applications and regions,” added Chasserot. “We want to use this multi-year label process to help move the market to cleaner solutions with natural refrigerant solutions over time.”
Added John Miranda, Chief Sales Officer for M&M Carnot, “The ATMO label approval was an important step in our company’s mission to cool the world by focusing on our customers’ needs with natural refrigeration solutions enabling them to achieve their goals.”
M&M Carnot was formed in July 2019, when M&M Refrigeration, a major U.S. supplier of industrial ammonia/CO2 cascade systems, acquired Carnot Refrigeration, a leading Canadian supplier of transcritical CO2 systems to multiple business sectors.
M&M Carnot manufacture the Aquilon range of transcritical CO2 packaged systems, including a data center cooling system, the transcritical Aquilon Industrial refrigeration rack, the Aquilon Chill and the Aquilon DS, a transcritical CO2 condensing unit. Last year, M&M Carnot announced the release of Aquilon DS for industrial applications.
In May, M&M Carnot published a white paper to help owners of data centers replace high-GWP refrigerants with CO2 (R744) solutions. The “Refrigerant Restrictions: Is Your Data Center Ready for the Transition?” report aims to help data centers “prepare for the phase out of HFCs in data center CRAC [computer room air-conditioning] systems and to improve the impact of data centers on the environment, while also improving processes and reducing cooling costs,” the company said.
Carnot has been installing its Aquilon CO2 cooling systems in “dozens” of data centers in Canada since 2012.
Last year, M&M Carnot launched a low-charge packaged ammonia/NH3 (R717) chiller series for industrial refrigeration applications. The PureChill line offers capacities from 30 to 400TR (106 to 1,407kW), meeting the needs of a wide variety of applications, like food processing, food storage and beverage production.
Three pillars
To qualify for an ATMOsphere label, manufacturers have to demonstrate excellence across three pillars:
1) company vision;
2) customer satisfaction (measured via testimonials from multiple end users confirming the reliability, performance and service of these companies and products); and
3) measurable impact.
In regard to its M&M Carnot transcritical CO2 system, one customer representative, Luc Decubber, Site Operations Manager for Canneberges Becancour, a Quebec, Canada, producer of cranberries, said, “The system is efficient and well adapted to different situations, from 10 to -30°C [50 to -22°F]. It is easy to manage and safe; no breakdown in five years. The company is always available and proactive.”
Companies can apply for the label on the label’s webpage.
ATMOsphere has been active in the natural refrigerant space for nearly 20 years. During this time, the company has:
- published dozens of natural refrigerant-related market reports on market players, technologies, and solutions worldwide across multiple applications;
- hosted over 60 international natural refrigerant conferences, bringing together thousands of experts and hundreds of speakers over nearly 15 years, covering all the latest trends and players;
- written thousands of articles reporting on natural refrigerant companies and products in the industry;
- sent representatives to hundreds of trade shows around the world, meeting with natural refrigerant experts face-to-face (in addition to countless individual meetings outside official events).
“We feel that, as an independent player with a global mindset and a global presence, across all natural refrigerants and multiple applications, we are very well suited to provide this level of approval for the label,” explained Chasserot.
About ATMOsphere
For the past 20 years, market accelerator ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) has been active in helping bring climate-friendly technologies faster to market. ATMOsphere supports over 100 partners worldwide in the HVAC&R sector, where the focus is on sustainable refrigeration, heating & cooling technologies using natural refrigerants.
About M&M Carnot
Carnot Refrigeration was established in 2008 with the goal of addressing our sector’s failure to provide industrial and commercial clients with a thermodynamic option that would diminish environmental impact. Carnot Refrigeration makes a conscious effort to design refrigeration systems and heat pumps that cut down on the use of polluting refrigerants. It has taken the lead in its field by creating high-efficiency refrigeration systems designed by specialized engineers and manufactured in an environmentally controlled plant or at a constraint-free site. Carnot Refrigeration is experienced in meeting the needs of sports facilities (arenas), large and small supermarkets, distribution centers and the agri-food industry.
