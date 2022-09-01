New SportSpec Clips Directly to the Brim of a Hat to Replace Bifocals for Golfers, Fishermen and Other Hobbyists

SportSpec’s compact design allows it to fit seamlessly on a hat and go unnoticed when not in use

MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The newly launched SportSpec is a single lens optical device that clips directly to the brim of a hat and replaces bifocals while wearers are golfing, fishing, fixing cars and participating in a host of other activities.SportSpec’s compact design allows it to fit seamlessly on a hat and go unnoticed when not in use. The sleek profile allows it to be used with or without sunglasses or prescription lenses a user is already wearing.SportSpec was designed by Optical Pioneer Hall of Famer Jerry Mansuy and operates on a patented magnetic ball hinge design. Because it clips right to the brim of your hat, unlike competitors, it tucks out of sight when not being used.Mansuy created the SportSpec to curb his frustration with his readers while playing golf. Mansuy was in the optical business for 55 years and owned Vision Craft, an established and well-recognized optical lens laboratory in southeast Michigan, before retiring in 2013.“Although the SportSpec was designed originally for golfers, it has been gaining popularity among outdoorsmen, especially fishermen, for its ease of use when needing a closer look while tying hooks or lures. Most recently, it has grabbed the attention of metal detecting hobbyists and pistol shooters,” said Mansuy.Bifocals and progressives are there when you need them, but they’re also there when you don’t, Mansuy added.For example, he said, “when it’s time to mark that scorecard, SportSpec is there to help keep track and when it’s time to change gears to tee off, its adjustable, low-profile design keeps your vision clear and your eye on the ball.”Fishermen, Mansuy said, can keep their focus on fishing and not on fumbling about for bifocals or their favorite lure. “SportSpec is there to give your vision the boost it needs for everything up-close, shoreside or in the boat – without the worry of casting off another pair of glasses.”"I can’t hit the ball while wearing bifocals, so I use single prescription lenses to play. Before I had the SportSpec, I had to rely on a partner to enter the scores and read hole distances. Now, I just flip it down and do it myself. I had tried bulky flip-down lenses before, but this lens is so easy to use and it tucks right under the bill of my hat,” said customer Grant R. from Davenport, Florida.SportSpec has a 60-day return policy and a one-year warranty.For more information about SportSpec and to place an order, visit thesportspec.com . The website also has a Strength Finder page that allows users to choose a magnification strength, aligned with their age and the activity they’ll most use SportSpec with.