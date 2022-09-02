Pennsylvania Talking Parrot Twinkie the Blue Crown Conure in America's Favorite Pet Contest
EINPresswire.com/ -- Twinkie is well known across social media for winning "Bird of the Year" in 2020. He has almost 100k followers on Tiktok and even has his own merchandise called "Twinkie Gear" especially for his fans.
Twinkie got his name from my first meeting with him, he was so cute I could just eat him up and so he was named Twinkie. He was already talking at only 8 weeks old and I just knew there was something amazing and different about this little guy.
Many of his fans are convinced he is a human wearing a little bird suit, he is just that smart. Birds of his size don't usually have a large vocabulary but Twinkie learns something new every week. He can describe things he doesn't know by name, for example using the restroom to him is "making water" because he can hear water but can't see it. Words he can't pronounce he changes completely on his own. Twinkie can't say the word "anything" so when he says "nothing" in place of it. He regularly says "I don't see nothing" when he hears something outside for example.
At only 6 years old Twinkie has gained a huge following because of his knack for holding conversations and arguing with his owner. Some people still believe birds only mimic although Twinkie loves to show them otherwise. He loves movies and watching wrestling and often performs wrestling moves on his stuffed animal bird friend. His videos are played in hospitals for patients and have brought much enjoyment especially during Covid when depression was at an all time high for many individuals. We have had many people tell us he has helped them through dark times. Twinkie is more than just your average cute pet, he makes bird lovers out of those who normally wouldn't like birds.
He is a special little guy with a big heart. He receives gifts from around the World and even thanks his gifting friends with a special "I love you" just for them.
Twinkie entered America's Favorite Pet Contest hoping others will get a chance to see Twinkie who haven't seen him yet. Even if he gains one new fan who needs to brighten up their life that's a win in our book. He loves making people smile.
