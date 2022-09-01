Fertility Services Market Latest Research Report to Share Market Growth and Dynamics Trends

Fertility services market size was valued at $4,529.06 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $20,492.95 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.5%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asia-Pacific fertility services market size was valued at $4,529.06 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $20,492.95 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The rise in awareness regarding surrogacy and egg/sperm donation led to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increase in the median age of first-time motherhood is also fuelling the market growth. With changing lifestyles, many women suffer from gynecological conditions that reduce their chances of conceiving naturally. However, the high cost of the services offered by these infertility treatments is one of the factors that can impede the market growth. Hike in fertility tourism is offering many opportunities to the Asia-Pacific fertility services market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

During the pandemic, egg donation treatments are cancelled and frozen embryos are preserved for later use.

Several ongoing pregnancies are facing struggle due to the disorder caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is hence impacting the fertility services market and in turn, limit the adoption of fertility services in the region.

The pandemic disrupted the patient treatment schedule, due to which the patients have to face uncertainty.

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 situation, gynaecologists are taking care of antenatal care during pregnancy through online video sessions.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Asia-Pacific fertility services market based on the procedure, service, end-user, and country.

Based on the procedure, the IVF with ICSI segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyses the IUI, IVF without ICSI, Surrogacy, and other segments.

Based on the services, the fresh non-donor segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the Asia-Pacific fertility services market. The same segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. However, the egg & embryo banking and frozen donor segment are projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on country, China contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. The same country is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the Asia-Pacific fertility services market analyzed in the research include CooperSurgical, Inc., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, City Fertility, Fertility Associates Limited, Genea Limited, ESCO Life Sciences Group, Medicover Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Monash IVF Group Limited, and Virtus Health.

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

