ADA accessibility and parking improvements currently underway at the Boundary-Smith Creek Wildlife Management Area in the Panhandle

Work is currently underway on the Boundary-Smith Creek Wildlife Management Area to improve parking and access for the ADA-accessible waterfowl blind installed in 2021.

A parking lot is being built immediately across the road from the current location of the blind, which is located on the northernmost portion of the WMA.

After completion, the lot will fit two trucks with trailers for waterfowl hunters. Also next to the blind is a gravel boat launch. A blind, a boat launch, a lot for parking boats and trailers and plenty of whistling wings – all the makings of a great access site for waterfowl hunters!

Work began on Aug. 29 and will be completed by Sept. 2. During this time, we appreciate your patience with any limitations to access on the most northeast portions of the WMA.

WMAs in Boundary County

Idaho Fish and Game owns two wildlife management areas in Boundary County that are managed specifically for waterfowl: McArthur Lake WMA and Boundary-Smith Creek WMA.

Beyond stellar waterfowl hunting opportunity, each of the WMAs also boasts an ADA-accessible blind.

A few reminders about use of the ADA-accessible blinds:

They are only available for use by individuals with disability

Hunters must reserve a blind by calling the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414

Both blinds are drive-in accessible

Habitat Biologist Robert Akins will contact you prior to your scheduled hunt date to provide relevant details for accessing your blind

Waterfowl season rules and seasons

Sportsmen can hunt ducks and Canada, white-fronted and light geese from Oct. 1, 2022 to Jan. 13, 2023 in the Panhandle.

For both WMAs, early season often offers particularly good hunting opportunity, as most open water is locked up in ice by late-Nov. to early-Dec.

The rules on waterfowl species and number that can be harvested are fairly detailed, so make sure to check the 2022-23 Idaho Migratory Game Bird Season and Rules book before you head out for your hunt.

Reminder that in order to hunt you will need a valid Idaho hunting license, migratory bird (HIP) permit and a federal migratory bird (duck) stamp.



Need to purchase a license, HIP permit or duck stamp? Pick one of the options below to get all three.

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 with any questions.

