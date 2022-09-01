Sarcoma Foundation of America Accepting Applications for Funding into Human Sarcoma Translational Research

DAMASCUS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is pleased to announce a research funding opportunity to provide one-year grants of $150,000, to support translational science research on the etiology, molecular biology, pathogenesis, diagnosis, and treatment of human sarcomas. Completed applications must be submitted by October 1, 2022, at 5:00 pm ET.

This grant mechanism is available for sarcoma researchers to provide funding to strengthen the resubmission of a National Cancer Institute (NCI) NCI R01 proposal where the member is the project director and principal investigator on the application. The R01 must have scored in the 30th percentile or better, but outside the current NCI pay line.

Considerations in a funding decision will include the following: the innovation and impact of the research proposed, the financial circumstances and needs of the investigator, and the likelihood of a success in moving the proposal's score within the funding range following resubmission. The application for this grant should be within nine months from the initial R01 notification. If funded by SFA, the expectation is that funded applicants would be successfully resubmitted to the National Institutes of Health.

In support of our overall mission to fund research and increase awareness and advocacy for sarcoma patients and their families, the goal of the SFA grant program is to encourage research that results in improved therapeutic options for sarcoma patients.

Questions about SFA research grants can be sent to sfagrants@curesarcoma.org. Please refer to the SFA Grants FAQ for additional information.



About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is an advocate for increased research to find new and better therapies with which to treat patients with sarcoma. The organization raises money to privately fund grants for sarcoma researchers and conducts education and advocacy efforts on behalf of sarcoma patients. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 15% of all childhood cancers). At any one time, 50,000 patients and their families are struggling with sarcoma. Every year, nearly 16,000 new cases are diagnosed and more than 6,000 people die from the disease.