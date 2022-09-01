Submit Release
Sóc Trăng teaching small businesses to sell produce online

September 1  

SÓC TRĂNG – Sóc Trăng is focusing on helping farmers sell their produce on e-commerce platforms and developing the rural digital economy, Nguyễn Minh Chiến, deputy director of the province Department of Information and Communication, said.

It is helping farming households, small businesses and co-operative groups sign up on e-commerce platforms such as postmart.vn and voso.vn and promote their products to both domestic and foreign consumers.

Farmers are also learning how to gather useful data from e-commerce platforms and other websites, including market demand and information on seeds and fertilisers.

“Sóc Trăng aims to have all of its three-star ‘One Commune One Product’ agricultural products sold on postmart.vn and voso.vn, and train all farming households on how to do business online,” Chiến said.

To reach this goal, the province is providing video guides to help households set up e-commerce accounts and providing training classes.

Farmers are also taught how to improve their packaging and online selling skills, and obtain certification such as One Commune One Product and Viet GAP.

Meanwhile, provincial agencies and localities are working with e-commerce platforms and business associations (both in and outside Sóc Trăng) to find regular buyers for the agricultural produce. — VNS

