Retailers roll out promotions for National Day

VIETNAM, September 1 -

HCM CITY — Supermarkets, electronics stores and other retailers have announced a series of promotions for the upcoming National Day holidays.

Hồ Thị Hồng Đào, deputy director of marketing, Saigon Co.op, said prices have been slashed by up to 50 per cent on 25,000 locally made products for three weeks starting on August 25 under a programme called “Proud of Vietnamese Goods”.

The programme is on at all Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, Co.op Smile, Cheers, Fine Life, Sense City, and HTV Co.op stores, she said.

The highlights of the programme include steep discounts on weekends on detergent, fabric softener, dishwashing liquid, cooking oil, monosodium glutamate, soy sauce, sugar, and rice, and ‘Shock prices’ on detergents, cleaning, bathing and oral care products from Surf, Sunlight, Lix, Comfort, On1, Aquala, Purite, Olive, Clear, Closeup, and P/S brands that are close to cost prices.

There are discounts of up to 50 per cent on gas stoves, trash cans, food-grade plastic bags, garbage bags, 360 degree mop set, and men's t-shirts and sports pants.

Many products such as yogurt, fish sauces, beers, pasteurized fresh milks, liquid detergents, conditioners, shower gels, and shampoos are priced at just VNĐ3,000, VNĐ4,900, VNĐ6,600, and VNĐ8,000 when customer buy the second, fourth and sixth items of the same product.

Customers who buy P&G, Coca Cola, Suntory, and Pepsico products can accumulate stars to redeem for vouchers (10 stars for one voucher worth VNĐ 30,000), while loyal customers who buy Abbott, Suntory Pepsico, P&G will get five to six times the normal reward points.

The GO!/ Big C supermarket chain is offering up to 50 per cent discounts on over 300 products from August 25 to September 7.

It is also offering discounts of up to 40 per cent on Vietnamese home products and appliances, 35 per cent on fresh products and vegetables, 34 per cent on frozen products such as sausages, spring rolls and fish balls, 27 per cent on soft drinks and cleaning products, 22 per cent on milk and dairy products, and 35 per cent on personal care products.

Emart, Lotte Mart and WinMart supermarkets have also unveiled promotions to celebrate the occasion.

Electronics shops in HCM City like Nguyễn Kim, Thiên Nam Hòa, Điện Máy Xanh and Chợ Lớn are offering big discounts on TVs, cameras, mobile phones, and electronic household appliances. — VNS