Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,294 in the last 365 days.

Retailers roll out promotions for National Day

VIETNAM, September 1 -  

HCM CITY — Supermarkets, electronics stores and other retailers have announced a series of promotions for the upcoming National Day holidays.

Hồ Thị Hồng Đào, deputy director of marketing, Saigon Co.op, said prices have been slashed by up to 50 per cent on 25,000 locally made products for three weeks starting on August 25 under a programme called “Proud of Vietnamese Goods”.

The programme is on at all Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, Co.op Smile, Cheers, Fine Life, Sense City, and HTV Co.op stores, she said.

The highlights of the programme include steep discounts on weekends on detergent, fabric softener, dishwashing liquid, cooking oil, monosodium glutamate, soy sauce, sugar, and rice, and ‘Shock prices’ on detergents, cleaning, bathing and oral care products from Surf, Sunlight, Lix, Comfort, On1, Aquala, Purite, Olive, Clear, Closeup, and P/S brands that are close to cost prices.

There are discounts of up to 50 per cent on gas stoves, trash cans, food-grade plastic bags, garbage bags, 360 degree mop set, and men's t-shirts and sports pants.

Many products such as yogurt, fish sauces, beers, pasteurized fresh milks, liquid detergents, conditioners, shower gels, and shampoos are priced at just VNĐ3,000, VNĐ4,900, VNĐ6,600, and VNĐ8,000 when customer buy the second, fourth and sixth items of the same product.

Customers who buy P&G, Coca Cola, Suntory, and Pepsico products can accumulate stars to redeem for vouchers (10 stars for one voucher worth VNĐ 30,000), while loyal customers who buy Abbott, Suntory Pepsico, P&G will get five to six times the normal reward points.

 

 The GO!/ Big C supermarket chain is offering up to 50 per cent discounts on over 300 products from August 25 to September 7.

It is also offering discounts of up to 40 per cent on Vietnamese home products and appliances, 35 per cent on fresh products and vegetables, 34 per cent on frozen products such as sausages, spring rolls and fish balls, 27 per cent on soft drinks and cleaning products, 22 per cent on milk and dairy products, and 35 per cent on personal care products.

Emart, Lotte Mart and WinMart supermarkets have also unveiled promotions to celebrate the occasion.

Electronics shops in HCM City like Nguyễn Kim, Thiên Nam Hòa, Điện Máy Xanh and Chợ Lớn are offering big discounts on TVs, cameras, mobile phones, and electronic household appliances. — VNS

 

 

You just read:

Retailers roll out promotions for National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.