PennDOT, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department Highlight Safe and Sober Driving Ahead of Labor Day Holiday

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Allegheny County Sheriff's Department gathered today to discuss the importance of sober driving and safe practices on the road ahead of the Labor Day holiday.

During the holiday period which runs through September 5, local and state law enforcement will target impaired drivers through a national impaired driving enforcement and education initiative. This effort is funded through PennDOT's statewide annual distribution of more than $4.7 million from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for impaired driving enforcement.

Impairment affects a person's judgement, balance, vision, and reaction time, as well as impacts others on the road. Motorists found driving with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of .08% or higher will be arrested.

Additionally, drivers are reminded alcohol consumption is not the only path leading to a DUI arrest. Law enforcement also work to identify motorists impaired by illegal drugs and prescription medication. Drug-impairment is just as dangerous on the road, which speaks to the importance of knowing how prescribed medications can affect your ability to safely operate a vehicle.

Those opting to walk after as an alternate mode of transportation, are encouraged to have a designated walker to help them travel to and from their destination safely. An impaired walker making bad decisions on the road, can also put themselves and others at risk.

According to PennDOT data, in 2021 there were 945 crashes resulting in 12 fatalities statewide over the holiday weekend from Friday, September 3 at 6 p.m. through Monday, September 6. Of those, 106 crashes resulting in four fatalities were alcohol-related and 38 crashes resulting in three fatalities were drug-related.

The public is encouraged to always plan ahead by either designating a sober driver or walker, arranging for alternate transportation, and always buckling up every time they are in a vehicle. Wearing a seat belt is the best defense in the event of a crash.

