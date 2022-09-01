PennDOT to Begin Project to Repair 17 Bridges Across Philadelphia Region Damaged by Ida

09/01/2022

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 6, on a project to repair 17 bridges in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties that sustained serious damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021.

PennDOT's contractor will address undermining or scour by repairing and reinforcing the support systems and foundations at these 17 structures to maintain them as safe and efficient crossings for the traveling public.



Beginning Tuesday, September 6, periodic lane closures will be in place on Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through late December on the following four structures:

Allentown Road over Licking Creek, Milford Township, Bucks County;

Route 313 (Dublin Pike) over Branch of Neshaminy Creek, New Britain and Plumstead townships, Bucks County;



U.S. 202 (East State Street) over Watson Creek, Buckingham Township, Bucks County; and

U.S. 202 (Lower York Road) over Branch of Aquetong Creek, Solebury Township, Bucks County.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

The other structures included in this bridge improvement project include the following:

Route 32 (River Road) over Ridge Creek, Tinicum Township, Bucks County;

Almshouse Road over Branch of Neshaminy Creek, Doylestown Township, Bucks County;

Route 926 (Street Road) over Branch of White Clay Creek, West Marlborough Township, Chester County;

Swedesford Road over Little Valley Creek, Tredyffrin Township, Chester County;

Boot Road over Valley Creek, East Caln Township, Chester County;

West Locust Street over Branch of Tweed Creek, Oxford Borough, Chester County;

Gum Tree Road over Branch of Doe Run, Highland Township, Chester County;

Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) over Valley Creek, Schuylkill Township, Chester County;

Route 82 (Doe Run Road) over Black Run, West Marlborough and East Fallowfield townships, Chester County;

Route 309 (Bethlehem Pike) over Little Neshaminy Creek, Montgomery Township, Montgomery County;

Bethlehem Pike over Sandy Run Creek, Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County;

Eagleville Road over Skippack Creek, Lower Providence Township, Montgomery County; and

U.S. 13 (Frankford Avenue) over Pennypack Creek, Philadelphia.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, NJ, is the general contractor on this $3.2 million bridge repair project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

