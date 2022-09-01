Shrimp Market Size is projected to reach USD 85 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%: Straits Research

The global shrimp market size was valued at USD 38 billion in 2021. It is estimated to reach USD 85 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific is the largest shareholder in the global shrimp market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shrimp are small crustaceans living in the oceans (both in shallow and deep water) and lakes and streams with fresh water. It has a lot of value on the global market. Shrimp is a good source of both protein and vitamin D. Also, a three-ounce serving has less than 1 gram of carbohydrate, which is very low in terms of a healthy diet. Shrimp has a lot of vitamins and minerals, is low in fat, has no carbs, and is low in calories. So, the many health benefits of eating shrimp make people more likely to add it to their diet.

In the U.S., Thailand, and other countries with competitive industrial shrimp aquaculture is done competitively; a new method is being used that is more sustainable, which is known as a closed production system. In this method, the pond water is reused, and harmful substances in the water are taken out. So, a rise in the use of new ways to make things better for the environment is likely to help the market grow.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report https://straitsresearch.com/report/shrimp-market/request-sample





Growing Shrimp Production due to Health Benefits and Contract Farming Initiatives by Exporters Drives the Global Market

Shrimp is good for you because it is high in protein and low in saturated fats, carbohydrates, and calories. It has no taste and is full of good things for your body. Also, the antioxidants in shrimp help keep cells from getting hurt. Because of these things, shrimp are a natural addition to salads, pasta , curry, soups, and stir-fried dishes.

Astaxanthin, an antioxidant in shrimp, helps prevent wrinkles and lessens sun damage. It also has a lot of selenium, which can stop some types of cancer from growing. Shrimp also contains calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, zinc, and choline. These health benefits are why the government is trying to improve shrimp production, which will help the shrimp market grow.

Shrimp farmers deal with processing firms to give them products at a certain time, known as contract farming. These contracts often include agreements between processing firms and farmers, establishing production and marketing conditions.

The increase in production from contract farming is one of the main factors driving the shrimp market. Through contract farming, big export companies provide farmers with seeds, feed and tools. In many developed countries, policies to get an easy loan can help shrimp farming.

Surge in Demand for Ready-To-Eat Food and Government Initiatives Regarding Technological Upgradation Creates Tremendous Market Opportunities





Ready-to-eat foods are prepared or cooked in advance, with no further cooking or preparation required before being eaten. People's lifestyles slowly change as they eat more packaged or ready-to-eat foods. So, a rise in the demand for frozen shrimp and canned shrimp is likely to drive the growth of the global shrimp market.

People have noticed that shrimp farmers cannot determine the actual shrimp count in their ponds to feed them properly. So, the government should help install software on farms where shrimp are raised. These include a shrimp feeder and an underwater acoustic device measuring how many shrimps are fed in a pond.

Slowly, shrimp farmers are starting to use technology to solve problems like keeping track of production and ensuring the shrimp do not get sick. So, more government programs will likely lead to growth in the shrimp market during the forecast period.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 85 Billion by 2030 CAGR 9.5% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Source, Form, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME, and the Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Aqua Star Corp., Avanti Feeds Ltd., Clearwater Seafoods Inc., High Linear Foods Inc., Mazzeta Company LLC, Nordic Seafoods A/S, Surapon Foods, Thai Union Group, The Waterbase Ltd., and Wild Oceans Pvt Ltd., etc. Key Market Opportunities The Surge in Demand for Ready-To-Eat Food Items



Government Initiatives Regarding Technological Upgradation Key Market Drivers Increased Shrimp Production due to its Health Benefits

Growing Contract Farming Initiatives by Exporters

Buy Now Full Report https://straitsresearch.com/jp/buy-now/shrimp-market





Regional Analysis



Asia-Pacific is the largest shareholder in the global shrimp market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific study the shrimp market in the Asia-Pacific region. China's demand for shrimp has grown quickly in the past ten years. This is mainly due to the availability of different kinds of shrimp in the country. Over the next few years, the shrimp market is expected to grow at a high compound annual growth rate. The Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, is likely to lead the market.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1%, generating USD 16.7 billion during the forecast period. The UK, Italy, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Turkey are a part of the Europe shrimp market. The UK is a substantial market for shrimp, among other parts. Thus, the rising amount of seafood eaten by each person in Europe is driving the UK shrimp market.

The United States, Canada, and Mexico are included in the North American shrimp market. Due to a rise in demand for shrimps, the North American shrimp market is likely to grow in the coming years. Shrimp are becoming more popular in this area because they are high in protein and vitamins, low in fat, and do not have any cholesterol.





Key Highlights

The global shrimp market size was valued at USD 37.6 billion in 2021. It is estimated to reach USD 85.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was valued at USD 37.6 billion in 2021. It is estimated to reach USD 85.2 billion by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Cold water segment is dominating and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

is dominating and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Frozen segment owns the highest market share and estimates to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

owns the highest market share and estimates to grow at a during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the largest shareholder in the global fingerprint sensors market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report https://straitsresearch.com/report/shrimp-market/request-sample





Competitive Players

Aqua Star Corp

Avanti Feeds Ltd

Clearwater Seafoods Inc.

High Linear Foods Inc.

Mazzeta Company LLC

Nordic Seafoods A/S

Surapon Foods

Thai Union Group

The Waterbase Ltd., and Wild Oceans Pvt Ltd., etc.





Global Shrimp Market: Segmentation

By Source

Cold Water

Hot Water

By Form

Frozen

Canned

By Regions

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Shrimp Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Source Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Cold Water Market Size & Forecast Hot Water Market Size & Forecast Form Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Frozen Market Size & Forecast Canned Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Source By Form Canada By Source By Form Mexico By Source By Form Latin America By Source By Form Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Source By Form France By Source By Form U.K. By Source By Form Italy By Source By Form Spain By Source By Form Rest of Europe By Source By Form Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Source By Form China By Source By Form Australia By Source By Form India By Source By Form South Korea By Source By Form Rest of Asia-Pacific By Source By Form Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Source By Form South Africa By Source By Form Kuwait By Source By Form Rest of Middle East & Africa By Source By Form Company Profile Aqua Star Corp Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Avanti Feeds Ltd Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Clearwater Seafoods Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio High Linear Foods Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio





Table of Content and Figure https://straitsresearch.com/report/shrimp-market/toc





Market News

In June 2022 , Aqua Star Corp launched its new seafood category called Grill Shrimp Seafood.

, Aqua Star Corp launched its new seafood category called Grill Shrimp Seafood. In April 2022 , Clearwater Seafoods Inc. and Mi’kmaq Collaborated together to provide predictability to the arctic surf clam fishery.

, Clearwater Seafoods Inc. and Mi’kmaq Collaborated together to provide predictability to the arctic surf clam fishery. In January 2022, Avanti Feeds Ltd announced its business expansion over various regions across the Asia-Pacific region.





News Media

Increasing Consumption of Nutrient-Rich Seafood to Bolster Growth of the Aquaculture Market

The Rising Prevalence of Heart-Related Diseases to Prompt the Need for Krill Oil





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Chitosan Market : Information by Source (Squid, Crab, Krill, Shrimp), Application (Biomedical & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Water Treatment), and Region — Forecast Till 2026

Krill Oil Market : Information by Product Type (Capsules, Liquids, and Soft gels), Application (Dietary Supplement, Functional), Distribution Channel, and Region — Forecast till 2029

Traditional Meat and Meat Products Market : Information by Types (Ground Beef, Steak, Ground Pork, Bacon, Ham, Brats, Chorizo, Ground Chicken, Ground Turkey, Shrimp)—Forecast Till 2026

Fresh Fish Market : Information by Product (Pelagic, Demersal), Form (Fresh, Frozen), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.





Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com