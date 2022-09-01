Submit Release
You Could Be the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year

Grand Prize trip to NYC; other cash prizes for Mississippi Lottery Insiders

JACKSON, MISS. – A Mississippi Lottery Insider will win a trip to New York City and a chance to become “the Powerball® First Millionaire of the Year™.

Beginning Sept. 1 and running through Sept. 30, Mississippi Lottery Insiders will have the opportunity to submit an entry in this new promotion featuring a grand prize of an expense-paid trip to New York for two, three nights at a Times Square hotel, welcome dinner, exclusive entertainment, New Year’s Eve dinner and entertainment, $1,000 spending money, two gift bags, ground transportation to and from NYC airports, hotel and activities in NYC and eligibility for the $1 million drawing during the live broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

Additionally, the MLC will randomly select second, third, fourth and fifth prize winners to receive $10,000, $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000 cash respectively.

There’s no purchase necessary to win, and buying Mississippi Lottery products does not increase the chance of winning. Just sign up to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider by clicking here to receive the special entry link. You must be 21 years or older to enter.

A special link will be e-mailed to players each week, starting Sept. 1. The drawing for the Grand prize will occur on Oct. 3. You may only sign up once per e-mail address.

In addition, three random winners will be drawn throughout the promotion each week and will receive a $1,000 cash prize. These “early bird” entrants will remain eligible for the grand prize drawing.

All winners will be selected in a random drawing. Each winner will be notified by certified mail.

Click here for rules and #havefunyall.

###

