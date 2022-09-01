Seaweed Snacks Market Size Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of Around $2.90 Billion by 2027

Increase in the vegan population, surge in health-consciousness among customers, and attractive nutritional profile drive the growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global seaweed snacks market was pegged at $1.32 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to garner $2.90 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2027.

Seaweed snacks are made from red, brown, and green seaweed are studied in the report. The seaweed-based snack contains iodine, copper, iron, potassium, magnesium, and calcium. They are high in fiber and vitamins such as A, B and E. Seaweed snacks includes various types of snacks such as nori sheets, flakes, bars, chips, and other snacks. As consumers’ tastes have expanded in an increasingly globalized world, many consumers are experimenting with organic foods to satiate their desire for unique taste experience and to align with their increased focus on healthy lifestyles. As a result, organic food have gained a lot of popularity over the last decade as they are considered safe and a rather healthy option by many consumers.

The global seaweed snacks market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Oceans Halo, Eden foods, Frito Lays Nori Seaweed Chips, Taokaenoi Food & Marketing, SeaSnax, Roland’s foods, Annie Chuns, Seaweed Pringles, Singha Corporation, and European Snack Foods.

Covid-19 Scenario

The prolonged lockdown across several countries resulted in disruption in the supply chain and supply of raw materials, which affected manufacturing activities.

As the tourism industry took the hit due to the pandemic, the demand from tourists has declined. Moreover, departmental stores, hypermarkets, and online platforms stopped the sale of seaweed snacks during the lockdown.

However, the demand is estimated to increase slowly as some countries have eased off lockdown regulations and the tourism industry has entered the recovery phase.

The global seaweed snacks market is segmented on the basis of type, source, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into nori sheets, flakes, bars, chips, and others. The bars segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. However, the nori sheets segment held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market.

On the basis of source, the market is divided into red, brown, and green. The green segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. However, the red segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market.

The global seaweed snacks market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, and Europe. The market across North America dominated in 2019, contributing to around two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

