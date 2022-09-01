Robot Operating System Market Set to Witness a Growth rate of 5.5% over the forecast period and be valued at US$ 459 Mn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Robot Operating System Market was valued at US$ 249.2 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 459 Mn by 2032, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey. As per the findings of the report, robot operating systems for industrial robots will generate more revenue. The fast pace of automation in manufacturing is driving the demand for robot operating systems in industrial robots. The industrial robots segment marked a CAGR of 5.6% during 2015-2021.



Industrial Application of Robot operating system to generate more revenue

Manufacturing robotic applications that were previously technically impossible or prohibitively expensive may now be possible with robot operating system capabilities like enhanced perception and path/grasp planning. The industrial segment accounted for a CAGR of 6.2% during 2015-2021.

The US to hold largest Market Share of Robot Operating System Market

The US generated the highest revenue in the robot operating system market in 2021. The rapid urbanization and technological advancement are boosting the adoption of robotics in industrial and commercial areas which is the key factor driving the market in the US, it holds a market share of US$ 90.2 Mn in 2021. US has expected to account for US$ 154.3 Mn revenue by 2032.

"Robot Operating System providers are developing new technologies, launching new products, and collaborating with research organizations for developing better and stable robot operating systems to develop better application program interfaces " comments an analyst at Future Market Insights.

Robot Operating System Market: Competition Insights

The key companies operating in the robot operating system market include ABB Group, Clearpath Robotics, Cyberbotics Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, Husarion, Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, DENSO Robotics, Omron Corporation, Universal Robotics, iRobot Corporation, Stanley Innovation, Rethink Robotics, Kuka AG, Microsoft, Toshiba Corporation, Stäubli Mechatronics Company and Yamaha Robotics

Some of the recent developments by key providers of robot operating are as follows:

In June 2022, ABB Group launched two products OmniVance Compact Cell FlexArc and OmniVance Machining Cell, under the new OmniVance brand. The OmniVance FlexArc Compact Cell makes welding better quicker and efficient while saving space and OmniVance Machining Cell increases productivity in up to eight different programs while software drastically reduces set-up time, calibration and functionality.

ABB Group launched two products OmniVance Compact Cell FlexArc and OmniVance Machining Cell, under the new OmniVance brand. The OmniVance FlexArc Compact Cell makes welding better quicker and efficient while saving space and OmniVance Machining Cell increases productivity in up to eight different programs while software drastically reduces set-up time, calibration and functionality. In May 2022, Clearpath Robotics launched TURTLE BOT 4, an open-source robotics platform. The Turtle Bot 4 is a fully expandable mobile robotic platform with better sensing, increased payload capacity, ROS 2 support, less costlier, and auto-docking capabilities for developers, educators, and researchers.

Clearpath Robotics launched TURTLE BOT 4, an open-source robotics platform. The Turtle Bot 4 is a fully expandable mobile robotic platform with better sensing, increased payload capacity, ROS 2 support, less costlier, and auto-docking capabilities for developers, educators, and researchers. In May 2022, iRobot Corporation announced iRobot OS. iRobot OS works on the Roomba j7 and J7+ robot vacuums. The operating system is also able to make suggestions like proposing a different cleaning schedule during pet shedding seasons.

aIn April 2022, ABB Group launched high-speed alignment software. The new software offer manufacturers the potential to increase the speed of 6-axis robots by 70% and accuracy by 50%.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Robot Operating System Market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Type (Commercial Robots, Industrial Robots) By Application (Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail, Agricultural & Farming, Others, Automotive, Electronics, Information Technology, Food & Packaging, Rubber & Plastics, Logistics and Warehousing, Others), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

