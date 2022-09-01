Celebrate the Tenth Annual Careers in Construction Month with NCCER and BYF

ALACHUA, Fla., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Led by the National Center Construction Education and Research (NCCER) and its Build Your Future (BYF) initiative, this October will mark the tenth annual Careers in Construction Month (CICM). This campaign aims to increase public awareness of construction careers and inspire the next generation of craft professionals.

Together we can spread the word about the wide range of rewarding opportunities within construction while promoting positive perceptions of this important industry. There is a way for everyone to get involved in CICM, whether filing an official proclamation request, taking the CICM pledge or submitting a video to the I BUILT THIS! contest.

Individuals and organizations can request their state government to officially proclaim October as Careers in Construction Month. Proclamation requests have already been filed in 33 states and territories as of Aug. 31. To find out if your state has proclaimed and how to file a proclamation request, visit the BYF website.

BYF is also encouraging industry representatives and educators to pledge to create meaningful connections during CICM. By taking the pledge, these groups commit to engaging with students to promote construction careers in the month of October. Once pledged, companies are entered into a drawing to win one of four $5,000 scholarships, given to the construction craft training program of their choice.

The eighth annual I BUILT THIS! (IBT) video contest offers construction students and trainees the chance to show off their building projects. Following up our our biggest IBT contest to date, this year's competition will be moving over to TikTok and Instagram Reels. To celebrate the art of building, high school students and post-secondary construction trainees or apprentices can upload a video of their project to either platform to enter.

Launched this summer, BYF's new free national career exploration tool, CareerStarter, is providing direct connections and helping close the gaps between entry-level job seekers, local training programs and employers. In the opening months of CareerStarter, the tool has already helped hundreds of future craft professionals take their first steps into the construction field.

For graphics and tips to promote Careers in Construction Month, download the 2022 CICM Social Media Guide. With your help, we can spread the word about the wide range of successful construction careers and shape positive perceptions of the construction industry.

To learn more, visit byf.org.

About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum and assessments with portable credentials and certifications for skilled craft professionals. NCCER provides a comprehensive workforce development system that includes accreditation, training, assessment, certification and career development solutions for the construction and maintenance industries. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

About Build Your Future – Build Your Future (BYF) is NCCER's national image enhancement and recruitment initiative for the construction industry. Its mission is to recruit the next generation of craft professionals by making career and technical education a priority in secondary schools, shifting negative public perception about careers in the construction industry and providing a path from ambition, to training, to job placement as a craft professional. BYF provides a number of resources to assist industry, education and military organizations in achieving these goals. For more information, visit byf.org.

###

Ken Garcia NCCER 888.622.3720 x 6950 marketing@nccer.org