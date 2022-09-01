Carepatron Report Analyzes The Cities in America with the Worst (and Best) Hospitals

Making healthcare better for every American is a top priority, however, access to the best hospitals might just come down to your zip code.

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 01, 2022

With over 6,000 hospitals in America, it is staggering that healthcare quality differs significantly across states. Carepatron found that with health systems ranking last amongst 11 other high-income countries, America faces tremendous barriers when supplying hospitals with the same level of healthcare.

With over 64 million Americans accessing Medicare insurance services, focusing on how hospital quality is determined through their system data is significant. Medicare oversees practically all expenditure and treatment costs, and understanding this data can assist people in evaluating alternatives.

Why is this important?

The Commonwealth Fund identifies that across 71 measures in 5 categories of access to care, care process, administrative efficiency, equity, and health care outcomes, the U.S consistently ranked poorly compared to other countries' health systems.

In the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has upheld one of the highest death rates in the world, with the disease burden being 37% higher. Using age and risk-standardized mortality rates, the HAQ Index indicates that the U.S ranked with a score of 88.7 out of 100, in comparison to the average of 93.7 in terms of treatment outcomes. Additionally, hospital admissions for various diseases (including diabetes, asthma, and heart failure, amongst many others) demonstrate that the U.S. has higher admissions than comparable countries per 100,000 population.

Ranking Factors

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) provides quality measure information on hospital care and releases public data concerning the Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating.CMS is able to measure America's hospital quality as an accumulation of the following categories:

1. Mortality (22%)

2. Safety (22%)

3. Readmission (22%)

4. Patient Experience (22%)

5. Timely and Effective Care (12%)

Places in America with the Best Hospitals

According to one of the most recent sets of Medicaredata, the states that ranked in order from the highest in terms of average quality scores were:

1. Wisconsin

2. South Dakota

3. Utah

4. Hawaii

5. Idaho

6. Alaska

7. Minnesota

8. Montana

9. Indiana

10. Colorado.

In the number one spot, Wisconsin ranked with a score of 3.9 out of 5 stars, with Colorado having the lowest ranking within the top 10 with a score of 3.6.

Places in America with the Worst Hospitals

When examining the most recent set of Medicare data, the states that ranked in order from the worst in terms of average quality scores were:

1. New York

2. Nevada

3. Florida

4. Mississippi

5. Arkansas

6. New Jersey

7. New Mexico

8. Tennessee

9. Connecticut

10. Delaware.

New York scored the lowest, 2.2 out of 5 stars, and Delaware had 2.8 out of 5 stars.

Takeaway

The U.S. provides compelling data concerning healthcare inequalities across the country, and assessing these discrepancies for equal healthcare treatment is essential. Regardless of where patients live, American citizens must have access to good quality care comparable to all other states.

You can find the full report here

About Carepatron

Ashleigh Knowles is a Practice Specialist at Carepatron, a community-driven healthcare workspace for practitioners and their clients. Learn more at http://www.carepatron.com, or for more resources, contact Jamie Frew at jamiefrew@carepatron.com or +1 415 862 1910.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/9/prweb18872525.htm